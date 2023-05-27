Since the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and the launching of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, America’s Memorial Days have been for the past two decades more solemn than had been customary in the immediately preceding years — days devoted to serious reflection, even though mixed with traditional celebrations marking the start of the summer season. This weekend — depending upon which day people choose to observe the event — is a time to remember the men and women who died in the service of the United States. It is a time to bring Americans together to renew their commitment to the nation of liberty these men and women bequeathed to us.

