As several states’ governors are — we think prematurely — taking their foot off the brakes, eager to hit the accelerator on reopening businesses and other public venues, we can only wish residents of those states, and the rest of us, the best, while being thankful states in this region are taking a more cautious approach.
Certainly, we understand the desire of many Americans to return to their normal routines — eating at restaurants, watching live sports, getting haircuts and massages or going to the library. More important still, we recognize the vital economic need to get businesses back on track that have been hamstrung by the pandemic. Resources are thin, even with federal intervention, and if unable to reopen soon, millions of firms across the country may fold permanently. Workers who only recently gained access to unemployment funds will eventually find those payments inadequate, and if their jobs are lost permanently, the economy will suffer even longer-lasting pain.
We get all that, and still, listening to health experts here and elsewhere, we remain convinced of the danger of an even broader, more harmful “rebound” pandemic if social distancing measures are relaxed too soon. It’s better, therefore, to assume the approach being taken by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who’s as pro-business as any state executive we’ve seen. Sununu also realizes the danger in relenting too quickly to economic pressures, both in the potential health ramifications and as a longer-term economic issue. His “stay at home” order expires next Monday, but he said Monday afternoon he’ll likely extend that order, perhaps with some tweaks.
Sununu has thus far eschewed calls to open golf courses and campgrounds, saying they would likely draw participants from other states (particularly Massachusetts) where the virus is more prevalent. At the same time, he’s been communicating with his counterparts in nearby states.
Likewise, Vermont’s Gov. Phil Scott has been talking up “reopening,” but only by degrees. This week, Scott is allowing outdoor work — and interior construction work in uninhabited buildings — by crews of up to five people. Manufacturing and distribution operations can also resume with up to five employees, provided the employees stay 6 feet apart at all times. It will let more Vermonters return to work, and more firms to return to business, but only under strict distancing measures.
“We can open up the spigot a bit more to catch up and get more in line with our neighbor states,” Scott said at a news conference Friday. “But with these small steps, we have to make sure that we’re being responsible.”
Even under the current “stay at home” orders most states are adhering to, the virus continues to spread, and it’s no coincidence that many of those orders don’t effectively clamp down on workplaces that remain open. That doesn’t bode well for a full-scale reopening of the economy.
The conservative Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy in Concord posits that one of the major stumbling blocks to advancing economic goals is the designation of some businesses and industries as “essential,” while others are not. One might first quibble with how broadly interpreted the idea of “essential” has been, here and elsewhere. But the larger issue, noted by the center, is that among those businesses already designated as essential and allowed to remain open, the precautions to guard against the spread of the coronavirus are irregular at best.
“Anyone who’s shopped in the last month can see the problems with the current model,” the center notes. “Grocers, classified as ‘essential,’ sometimes implement responsible protocols and sometimes don’t.”
Instead of allowing businesses to open based on how needed their goods or services are, the center advises, allow those to open that demonstrate they can properly protect workers and customers against the spread of the virus.
That’s a sensible idea, it seems to us, if it can be done. We’ve called for businesses that are open to the public to mandate their workers wear masks or other protective gear, and to supply such gear, and there are other precautions all businesses should take; also PPE is still in short supply. The question isn’t whether a financial planner or clothing store is “essential,” but rather can they operate safely?
The devil would be in how well such a plan is monitored, and by whom. Throughout the pandemic, our nation has been plagued by the same patchwork approach that now threatens to expose those in some states to a resurgence of the virus. The federal government has punted all responsibility to the states, which have taken a variety of approaches.
That’s benefiting Granite Staters at the moment, but as steps are taken to really reopen the economy, some nationwide coordination may be in order.