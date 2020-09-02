Keene’s City Council would do well to give the go-ahead for a trial of body cameras for the city’s police. But only if they know what they’re looking to find out.
The council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee voted 5-0 Thursday to recommend a weeks-long trial putting cameras on six officers and four cruisers. In December, the results of that trial, and a recommendation on whether to pursue a department-wide camera program, would be put to the council.
City staff was tasked in June with preparing a recommendation on the topic. That was amid national protests in the wake of the George Floyd killing by police in Minnesota, caught on video by bystanders. Last week’s committee vote came, similarly, amid national discussions in the wake of the videotaped shooting of another Black man, Jacob Blake, at the hands of police.
Those incidents sparked national outrage largely because they were captured on video, while other questionable actions by police nationwide against Black people have garnered less attention. There seems little doubt that video evidence goes a long way in the court of public opinion, if not in actual courtrooms.
That paints video as an essential tool both in seeking justice for those on the receiving end of possible police misdeeds and for accused officers. Even in communities where police/public confrontations aren’t an ongoing issue, there’s the chance it will occur.
We’ve said in the past Keene is such a community. City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told the committee Thursday that there were only four use-of-force complaints in 2019.
Keene Police Chief Steven Russo and Dragon painted cost as an issue. While the trial is free — except for overtime costs to train the officers — Russo says it would be nearly $300,000 to eventually implement the system the department prefers, plus ongoing personnel costs. Of course, there’s the question of whether that “preferred” system is necessary. But that would be a matter to be discussed in December.
Russo says he’s open to the idea, though he’s opposed the use of body cameras in the past. His main concerns previously were how to deal with privacy, video storage and right-to-know issues. But a 2017 law set forth standards for training and use of such equipment, policies for ensuring privacy, and storage and eventual destruction of recordings. The law lays out what types of calls a camera would be used on, and which recordings would be subject to the state’s right-to-know law. So there shouldn’t be any impediment on those bases.
Reducing complaints and legal costs is a good rationale for using body cameras, though hardly the sole one. Camera footage can be a valuable piece of evidence in solving crimes, since it’s more reliable than witnesses’ memories. Descriptions of suspects, vehicles or license plates are preserved unerringly, as are events.
All this has been known for some time. Now, the city has the chance to do a test run of the technology at little cost. That seems a no-brainer.
However, as the city manager and police chief seem dubious about the cost of going into the program full-time, there needs to be something learned from the trial run. The cost, as Dragon points out, is high for the raw number of complaints Keene sees annually. If that’s the only criterion for the decision, it could probably be made now. The chances very much favor there not being a serious use-of-force issue over a specific few weeks.
The question, then, for the councilors to ponder at this week’s meeting is: What information do they want to obtain through the trial by which to make a decision later? Surely they don’t expect a rash of incidents involving use-of-force issues to suddenly crop up. So what will they learn that will inform a decision down the road? We hope to hear answers to that question Thursday evening.