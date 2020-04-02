Public schools can sometimes be a target of criticism and even disdain for any number of perceived shortcomings — too administratively top-heavy, too costly, too PC, coddling too much, not coddling enough, to name some we’ve heard. We’ll leave it to another, calmer and more normal time to comment on whether such criticisms are warranted in specific instances — though we’d say they’re often not. Yet, we hope even the harshest of critics can pause to applaud the impressively quick response and appreciate the effort of the area’s schools to begin educating all their students remotely in this time of social distancing.
In an extensive joint report in last weekend’s Sentinel, reporters Mia Summerson, Olivia Belanger and Sierra Hubbard surveyed the approaches schools are taking and what students, teachers and parents are experiencing in adjusting to an education environment unimagined just a few weeks ago. What they found is encouraging.
The challenges to the transition begin with the wide range of Internet access enjoyed — or not — by students and, in some cases, teachers. That alone has required teachers to develop tiered lesson plans that meet the needs of those with lightning-fast broadband access as well as those needing to pick up and drop off hard-copy versions of assignments. It also means differing levels of interaction and communication between and among teachers and students.
Families have also encountered obstacles beyond any Internet access issues. The quality of computers or other devices that students have in their homes differs and results in uneven functionality. And no matter what the equipment, students and their families must figure out how to schedule time on it, with the competing demands of parents working from home and, often, more than one student in the home needing access.
Even more stressful has been the adjustment parents — including teachers with schoolkids, too – are making to having their children home 24/7. Not atypical is the experience of Amanda Bridges of Stoddard, who is juggling teaching remotely her 3rd- through 5th-graders from James Faulkner Elementary School with overseeing her 6-year-old son’s remote schooling and raising both him and a 14-month-old baby. Encouragingly, she spoke well of her son’s remote learning experience and also reported her own students have adapted to remote learning quickly and have now “got it down pat.” Even so, she acknowledged to our reporters the stress of her multiple roles and no doubt spoke for many others, saying simply just that “it’s hard.”
Not surprisingly, school districts have been focusing on maintaining the feeling of normalcy that students find in a classroom. While the absence of the day-to-day human connection may make that a challenge, students and teachers report progress in figuring it out. Conant High School co-teachers Amanda Dibble and Hether Shulman, for example, have noticed an enhanced collaboration among their students. Citing student performance data so far, Dibble said “they are getting it, and they’re working together. It’s really cool.”
This is not to say that the student experience for the remainder of time that schools are closed will necessarily be equal to that in the classroom. And educators will no doubt learn much from teaching students during this period of forced isolation that will inform their efforts to improve the public-school experience when normal times return. But it’s been impressive how the massive disruption of public education in the region has been absorbed as quickly and effectively as it has been.
For that, parents, teachers, administrators and school boards all deserve kudos and thanks.