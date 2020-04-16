The Monadnock Region has long drawn strength and cultural vitality from its arts community. Vibrant to an extent that belies the region’s rural remoteness and relatively smaller population, the arts and culture to be found in these parts have been a major contributor to the quality of life that so many residents and visitors enjoy. In recent years, they have also become increasingly and deservedly appreciated for their contribution to the region’s financial well-being. As evidence of this, a survey of local arts and cultural organizations conducted a few years ago by Arts Alive!, the Keene-based arts umbrella organization, estimated their collective impact on the region’s economy to be $18.6 million.
The term of art (no pun intended) applied to this impact is the “creative economy,” and the emphasis must now be even more on the “creative,” as artists and performers and arts and cultural organizations try to find their way in these challenging times. With social distancing making customary ways of enjoying the arts all but impossible, how do artists and performers reach an audience and how do those seeking a cultural pick-me-up from the local arts scene satisfy that need?
Fortunately, the arts and culture community is being creative indeed. Among the innovative approaches we’ve found in our reporting on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic response, teachers at Keene’s MoCo Arts produced 70 videos a week at the outset of stay-at-home restrictions to send to their dance and theater students and have now transitioned to live streaming lessons for students at home. Another example that started last week is a collaboration among Cheshire County’s Maplewood Nursing Home, Cheshire TV and local musicians who have long performed for the facility’s residents, which began taping the musicians in Cheshire TV’s Keene studio for showing on residents’ televisions. Similarly, Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive!, reported that area artists have begun quarantine projects that will involve community participation, with artists working separately, then bringing their creations together.
Meanwhile, the Historical Society of Cheshire County has launched an initiative asking local residents to share stories of coping during the pandemic to be preserved in an archive for education use. Likewise, the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough is calling on the community for materials to document the pandemic’s impact on the region. And the Monadnock Writers’ Group is seeking submissions for an anthology on the theme of “Coping with COVID.”
Particularly challenged are the presenting organizations. With people now unable to gather in groups or even go out for non-essential reasons, Keene’s Colonial Theatre, for example, has put the rest of its current season on hold, and even trying to schedule its 2020-2021 season is challenging, executive director Alec Doyle says. Yet there are possibilities. No longer able to show the independent and more limited-distribution films for which they’re known, The Colonial, Jaffrey’s Park Theatre and Brattleboro’s Latchis Theatre have begun offering three-day online rentals of new-release films, with a portion of the virtual ticket price supporting the theater.
Despite these and other examples of the local arts community innovating to overcome the limitations imposed by social distancing, the “economy” part of the creative economy is under extreme pressure without ticket and user fees. Some of the federal stimulus and other government assistance programs available to nonprofits and self-employed individuals may help artists and arts and cultural organizations bear up until social distancing can be relaxed, and surely private donations will need to play a role, as they will in so many areas of current need.
For now, we should all give a hand — literally and figuratively — for their creativity in finding ways to keep the region culturally strong. As Gelter of Arts Alive! said, “It’s been exciting to see all the ways organizations in the region have been stepping up saying we can’t take a break now. We can’t stop the arts. They’re important to keep our communities whole.”