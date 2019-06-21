Typically, the Keene Public Library is closed on Sundays. But this Sunday, the entire city is invited in, as the library celebrates the opening of its new, and renovated, space. Years in the planning, fundraising and construction, the $8.8 million project featured the complete overhaul of Heberton Hall — the former Masonic temple donated to the library about 15 years ago — and the building of a connecting atrium. It also included updating much of the space in the main building.
The Keene Public Library came into being in 1899 as the Thayer Library and Art Building, a year after Edward C. Thayer donated the Henry Colony House on West Street to the city for that very purpose. At the dedication of the library, Thayer’s widow Julia donated an additional $5,000 to be used to buy books. Said Mayor George Eames: “We believe … it is a long step forward in educating and improving our young people, and elevating the tone of our society in general.”
The speakers that day unanimously declared this new Keene library to be among, if not superior to, the best libraries in the state and region. Their comments displayed an obvious pride that the city would boast such an institution, and they vowed the community would not only benefit from the building and its contents, but would, in turn, continue to invest in and maintain it; it was a partnership.
In his speech, Rev. Octavius Applegate, one of the library’s original trustees, noted the space would offer far more than a place to store books. It featured a hall for club meetings or classes, and space to hold exhibits and collections. Public reading rooms and alcoves would offer the chance for students to read and write, and teachers could bring their charges to the reference room or to study the new field of library science. “A library is no longer simply a book repository,” he said. He even envisioned the library acting as an educational “extension” for those deprived of a high school or university education.
It’s been 120 years since Applegate delivered those prophetic remarks. No doubt, Sunday’s dedication will include some similar comments. The newly renovated space will once again position the facility for a changing future.
Keene’s library has, with great community support, grown before. In the late 1990s, a huge expansion to the Henry Colony House more than doubled the usable space, including the current auditorium and performance space downstairs and the large youth section upstairs. Through the years, the library has grown in other ways, too; responding to the needs of residents by adding periodicals, books on tape, audio and video recordings, games, passes to area attractions and more. It’s also remained a key meeting place for clubs and organizations and offers an extensive slate of educational programming.
Times continue to change. The advent of digital technology — having so much information and entertainment available online — could be cause for alarm among supporters of the library. Instead, officials have chosen to roll with it, not only adding digital media to its collection, but also planning this expansion of tech-friendly space. Cheshire TV’s space in the annex (Heberton Hall) area has been upgraded. A 3-D printing room has been added. Data accessibility has been improved so meetings can feature videoconferencing, and more computers and tablets will be available for use.
The community has bought in, with city officials helping ease the way for the project and private donors funding the bulk of it. The next test is how well, and often, the space is used. It’s been a long and fruitful partnership between the library and the community. This is just the latest step.