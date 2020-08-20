That the numbers of adults without health insurance coverage have spiked amid the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic is no surprise. But they are eye-popping and, if not addressed, will put those already facing financial hardship in a deeper hole. The numbers also put in stark relief the need to reduce the nation’s heavy reliance on employer-provided health insurance.
The job losses since February have been staggering, with the nation’s unemployment rate for July at 10.2 percent, up from 3.5 percent in February. With so many people getting insurance through their jobs — a nationwide study conducted by The Commonwealth Fund in late May found that 40 percent of workers laid off or furloughed in the pandemic had received employer-provided insurance — the threat to insurance coverage is immediate.
It’s unsurprising, then, that the number of uninsured has increased so sharply. A study released last month by the National Center for Coverage Innovation reported that 5.4 million of the 21.9 million workers who lost jobs between February and May had become uninsured, higher than any annual increase ever recorded. In New Hampshire, which fared comparatively better than many other states over that period, there were 29,000 workers who lost insurance during that period, about 30 percent of the state’s total of 96,000 uninsured adults. Overall, the report puts the percentage of the nation’s under-65 adults without coverage at 16 percent in May. The situation is less dismal in New Hampshire, but its 11 percent lacking coverage as of May compares unfavorably to Vermont and Massachusetts, at 7 and 8 percent, respectively.
And the situation may be even worse. Many family members get their health coverage through their spouse’s or parent’s employer, and the report says data are not available to estimate the number of them who have also lost coverage due to pandemic layoffs. The trends also have obvious public health ramifications, as those lacking coverage may delay seeking medical care either for possible COVID-19 symptoms or for other conditions that might worsen. And, like the virus itself, the impact is likely hitting minority and low-income populations disproportionately.
As Dr. Elliott Fisher, a public health researcher at The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice, told the Concord Monitor, “the people who suffer are low-income people and racial minorities because of centuries of systemic racism,” adding that “[t]he burden of a loss of employment and loss of insurance is going to fall squarely on the poor.”
Those losing employer coverage might have alternatives. Extended employer coverage may be available, though only at the full premium cost, and plans can be purchased through federal or state health insurance exchanges. And those in families with no or low incomes may become eligible for Medicaid coverage.
Also worth noting is that unemployment numbers have eased over the past couple of months as states have been re-starting their economies. Even so, the recent surge of infections in many parts of the country or a second wave may reverse that trend. Further, the recent expiration of enhanced unemployment and other coronavirus relief will likely force those who’ve lost their coverage to face even more difficult choices between meeting basic living needs, like food and rent, and paying for health coverage.
The situation needs to be addressed. In Washington, the House has passed another coronavirus aid bill that would, among other initiatives, provide full-premium subsidies for laid-off and furloughed employees and prop up Medicaid coverage. Regrettably, it’s at present mired in the Senate, a victim of the breakdown of talks between Congress and the Trump administration, and too much is at stake for too many for it to remain stuck.
Even if Washington breaks through the impasse and adopts the House or similar provisions to address the sharp increase in the uninsured, however, the root issue of over-dependence on employer-provided health insurance will remain. The administration’s ongoing effort to torpedo the Affordable Care Act while offering no alternative would, if successful, only lead to further overreliance on employer coverage. Those who decry a government option or a single-payer system need to propose realistic alternatives. With too many Americans exposed to the vagaries of the job market for keeping their health coverage, the status quo won’t cut it.