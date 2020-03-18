We’re not sure of the origin of the saying “All’s fair in love and war,” but we’d note that in matters of love, one might not be best served by appearing less than sportsmanlike, and that even in war, civilized nations have agreed to boundaries that ought not be crossed.
What, then, of contentious negotiations?
The Keene Board of Education and the Association of Keene Tutors have been in such a state for more than a year, unable to agree on a contract that would replace the four-year deal that ran out last June.
Negotiations between the school board and the tutors stalled in January 2019, when the union rejected the board’s offered 3-percent annual pay increases. It sought raises of 7-14 percent. Unable to reach an agreement to extend the deal or set a new one, the two sides turned the matter over to a neutral fact finder.
The association argued the average tutor wage of $13.29 an hour in Keene is more than a dollar below the lowest custodian wage, and that the low pay is to blame for Keene’s high turnover and vacancy rates of tutors. It pointed to nearby districts, which offer benefits and better wages.
The fact finder, in his report, noted Keene tutors could “obtain significantly higher wages and/or better benefits in other SAU 29 districts, let alone other New Hampshire school systems.”
The board countered that the average raise of 3 percent it had offered would be higher than the average hike nationally. It said what the tutors sought would cost too much, positing that the contract would be “intolerable to the voters.”
The fact finder issued a 76-page report Jan. 4, determining it wasn’t at all clear that the district couldn’t pay what the tutors were asking, or that voters wouldn’t support it. So the report went before district voters last week.
But not with the school board’s backing.
The “intolerable” deal — which voters approved overwhelmingly, 1,108 to 216 — calls for an additional $339,938 in tutor wages for the first year (which includes retroactive pay increases for the current year), and $1,792,233 through June 2023. The annual operating budget proposed by the board included a $1,926,408 hike, though no one on the board deemed that intolerable for taxpayers.
At the district’s deliberative session in February, the Keene Education Association, which represents the district’s teachers, backed the tutors, noting there are typically around two dozen tutor vacancies in the district, and attributing that to the wages not being competitive.
In fact, most of the 70 or so voters who attended that session seemed to back the tutors. Board members were resolute in their opposition.
While the board is right to keep taxpayers in mind when negotiating, the tenor and rhetoric of this dispute seemed at times to go beyond that. In their pitch to the fact finder, district officials accused tutors of misbehavior and recommended giving the district broad authority to discipline them.
At the deliberative session, school board member Kris Roberts suggested the district’s problem with filling tutor positions has more to do with finding people who are qualified than with the low rate of pay. He noted the district’s tutors are “not just babysitters.” Odd, then, that the board fought so hard to keep their pay at a rate many babysitters would scoff at.
The result of the spat, as played out at the polls last week, was a (relatively) big turnout, and rousing support for the tutors. Three new members were voted on to the board.
Whether anger toward the board for opposing the deal contributed to the defeat of James Carley, the lone incumbent seeking re-election, we don’t know. But his ouster might serve as a reminder to the board members that the district’s voters, while wary of rising school budgets, appreciate those who work directly with their children.
When the war is over, however fairly or unfairly it was fought, there remains the process of finding peace and putting things back together. Here’s hoping the district and its employees can put this fight behind them and continue — whether live or remotely — to do the hard but rewarding work of educating the children of Keene and nearby towns.