As we have said on this day in years past, it is hardly necessary to document the impact Martin Luther King Jr. had on the lives and livelihoods of Black Americans.
More than 50 years after the passage of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, the March on Washington and in Selma, Ala., what we ought to consider are the consequences of his legacy for the rest of us.
King is best remembered now for his stirring oratory, particularly his “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered at the Lincoln Memorial during the 1963 March on Washington. The speech, and the march, drew the nation’s attention and facilitated passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
But his legacy is more than that of a speechmaker. His real achievement came years before, working throughout the South with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He was arrested 29 times while protesting segregation and the mistreatment of Blacks. His steadfast refusal to treat others or to allow himself to be treated with anything less than dignity gave the civil rights movement much-needed gravitas among those Americans who might have remained on the sidelines, believing the struggle didn’t involve them.
It did, and it still does.
As if we needed reminding during a divisive time in which our nation’s government often seems to be trying its hardest to disenfranchise vulnerable minority groups, the recent trial of three white men found guilty of the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery made clear that hate and prejudice remain entrenched in America.
The value of commemorating King’s fight, in pausing to reflect on how far we’ve come in 50-plus years, and how far we haven’t, has never been greater.
We observe King’s birthday today because of what he did and what he meant in our nation’s history, but also because, frankly, we can’t have a holiday for everyone who fought the same fight. King acts as a stand-in in this regard for Keene’s Jonathan Daniels and for Medgar Evers and Rosa Parks and many others.
He represents those of similar courage and honor elsewhere in the world — such as Nelson Mandela and Mohandas Gandhi — who nonviolently promoted the basic rights of others.
And he represents what can be done here, without the counterproductive violence of antifa and other groups, to move the needle forward on social justice issues. King showed there is more power in numbers and in demonstrating a flat unwillingness to accept inequality and injustice.
Sadly, it’s a lesson of which we still need reminding.