Over the years on the first weekend of September, we have often commented on the delights of the Labor Day holiday. In making that point, the merits we’ve noted that make it special include:
It has no religious connotations to stir up church-and-state debates about whether or how to observe it.
Unlike our holidays honoring the country’s veterans and those who died in its service, it is not tinged with sadness, and no one need feel guilty about just having a good time.
Labor Day honors no particular person in our past, so debates about whether this or that historical figure really merits a holiday are avoided.
It doesn’t move around on the calendar, always falling on the first Monday in September and always providing everyone the same three-day holiday throughout the country.
Its arrival promises an end to stiflingly hot humidity and the arrival of crisp fall weather, accompanied by apple harvests and fresh cider, morning frosts and riots of color across the hillsides.
Despite these benefits, it doesn’t escape notice that this Labor Day will be a very different one both here and across much of the country, owing to the COVID-19 virus.
Masks will be worn; people will be social-distancing. The launch of the school year that the holiday traditionally heralds will be like no other in memory. The sports world normally providing so much entertainment and diversion over the long weekend is entirely upended, with basketball and hockey playoffs underway during the pennant race and many contests across the sports spectrum hollowly playing out in empty venues.
And, most affectingly, on a nationwide holiday rooted in celebrating the labor movement, it won’t be a day off from work for the many who have lost jobs due to the pandemic and face economic worries and uncertainty.
Yet some of the traditional pleasures remain. True, the coming change of season marks the end of summer fun, but final days at the lake and in the woods can still be enjoyed. There’s little to thank the coronavirus for, but it has brought renewed appreciation for the outdoor joys this region offers in such abundance. Family cookouts will still offer poignant enjoyment and connection, though necessarily limited in the number of those attending and other ways for coronavirus reasons.
And one thing Labor Day holiday has most evolved into over the years — a simple day of rest and enjoyment — remains. It’s been quite a year so far, and we’ve all earned the break. Enjoy it.