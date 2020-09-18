The autumnal equinox will arrive next Tuesday, Sept. 22, marking the official change in season from summer to fall. That typically portends vibrant colors across the region and other seasonal delights, but its arrival also serves as an unofficial reminder of another annual season — the flu season — and the importance of getting a flu shot.
This year, that reminder takes on added importance when filtered — as most everything must be these days — through the COVID-19 pandemic lens.
Seasonal influenza is of course different from the novel coronavirus that has spread world- and nationwide, but they share many similarities.
Both are contagious respiratory illnesses. They can present many of the same symptoms — fever, chills and shortness of breath among them — and those infected by either can also have no symptoms whatever.
Both the flu and COVID-19 can be spread person-to-person in many of the same ways, including by those who are asymptomatic.
Both present higher risk to those over 65 or pregnant or with chronic health conditions and can also be deadly.
And the spread of both can be limited by taking many of the same precautions that have become so familiar this year, including frequent handwashing, social distancing and – yes – wearing a mask.
Unlike for COVID-19, however, a vaccination for the four flu virus strains expected to be most common this year is readily available now, in this region at most pharmacies and through providers. And both the federal and state governments, as well as local health professionals, are urging everyone over 6 months old to get the vaccine, ideally beginning now and before the end of October. Among the reasons they emphasize for getting vaccinated are those they stress every year, in particular that the vaccine can either keep you from getting the flu or reduce the severity of illness in those who do get it.
Those are reasons for any individual in any year to get a flu shot for their own protection. This year, however, the rationale is even more compelling, as getting vaccinated can contribute meaningfully to the effort to control the spread of COVID-19. To be clear, the flu vaccine will not provide protection against COVID-19. But the number of influenza hospitalizations each year is large, Beth Daly, the chief of New Hampshire’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, recently told the Granite State News Collaborative. With public health officials continuing to express concern that the country could see another wave of COVID-19 infections this fall or winter, the fewer influenza hospitalizations there are because of vaccinations, the less risk there will be of health care facilities and professionals becoming overtaxed, and more scarce PPE and other medical resources will be available to care for COVID-19 patients.
To their credit, New Hampshire residents have had a relatively high flu vaccination rate — about 50 percent — but Daly would like that figure to be improved during the ongoing pandemic this season. Of course, there are some who, for religious or other reasons, resist getting vaccinated. Without wading into the ethical debate, we urge all who in past years refused vaccination simply because they question its effectiveness or just prefer to gamble they won’t come down with the flu to consider whether, during a time of pandemic, they might relent and get a flu shot at least this season.
It will be a benefit to everyone in the effort to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. And they might realize it’s beneficial for their own health, too.