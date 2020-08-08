What is left to be said about the wearing of masks in public and in business settings?
Surely, at the very least, those who spoke at the Keene City Council’s recent meetings on the proposed city mask ordinance covered every possible objection to mask-wearing, up to and including likening a mandate to Nazi Germany’s rise to power.
Wow.
Despite the naysayers, the conspiracists and the ardent civil rights proponents — “Give me the ability to spew deadly germs on my fellow citizens or give me death!” — the councilors overwhelmingly opted to move ahead with an ordinance requiring mask-wearing in city businesses.
Offenders — and experience elsewhere indicates there will be surely be some — will face a verbal warning for a first offense, and a written warning for a second; then a $100 fine for a third offense and a $250 fine thereafter.
Ostensibly, the city’s police will be charged with enforcing the ordinance. How will they track who’s been verbally warned, so as to move to the next step on a second offense? How will they even know about many of the violations, if shopkeepers don’t summon them for a violator at their door? It’s clear from the comments to the council that a number of business owners, even if they’d prefer customers wear masks, don’t want to turn anyone away over it.
Then there are the exemptions for those who claim it would interfere with their breathing (though medical studies have indicated that while it may be uncomfortable, wearing a proper mask doesn’t hinder oxygen intake in any measurable way) or that it would somehow be too traumatizing. We have no doubt plenty of people will use that one.
And once someone is fined, what authority will the city use to collect? The state hasn’t specifically given municipalities the ability to impose mask mandates.
Upon this question rests the major legal hurdle facing the city. But we’d argue it’s a moot point. The city doesn’t want to fine anyone over the wearing of masks. It just wants people to take it seriously.
In that sense, it’s no different from when the council passed a ban on smoking in city restaurants. Restaurant owners knew the ordinance had no teeth; the state hadn’t permitted such a ban. But every single one eventually went along with the ordinance, even before the Legislature followed suit and enacted such a ban statewide.
The current situation bears more than a legal resemblance to that one; the backing for the smoking ban was strong evidence that secondhand smoke is dangerous, even deadly, to those forced to breathe it for prolonged periods. The point was protecting staff and other customers in those restaurants, even while acknowledging smokers have the right to slowly poison themselves.
The novel coronavirus is no different. The argument that some have put forth that they’re unafraid and therefore shouldn’t have to wear a mask is both selfish and beside the point. The city is tasked with protecting the public health. And just like smoke, breathing out potentially virus-laden air puts those around you at risk, even if they’re wearing a mask themselves.
The posting of the ordinance at every front door gives city businesses an out in turning away those who are unmasked, or in telling people to pull their mask up over their nose, for God’s sake. They can say: It’s not us; it’s the city. And it will give Keene State College reinforcement in implementing its own mandates come fall.
And hopefully, those signs and other public education efforts will have an effect on tourists and returning college students, instilling the idea that wearing a mask is a priority here in Keene.
In other words, the city’s new mask “mandate” is hardly an act of government oppression, nor is it a panacea that will solve the pandemic. It’s simply a tool to help push people to do the right thing for the public health, even if they don’t believe it’s helping themselves.
Dr. Don Caruso, head of Cheshire Medical Center, told the councilors if even 80 percent of people wear masks when in close contact with others, it would have the same overall effect on fighting the spread of the virus as if everyone were staying home. That seems to us a pretty small price to pay to be able to move toward a more normal society again. We don’t have a lot of arrows in our quiver yet to stop the spread. This is an easy one that anyone can — and should — use.