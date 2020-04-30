It’s a testament to a quarter-century of high standards and competence that Richard Van Wickler’s recent announcement of his plans to retire next month created as little stir as it did. Yet those whose memories stretch back to the dark period for the Cheshire County jail, which preceded him, can be forgiven a sense of astonishment at the stability the county’s Department of Corrections has enjoyed during his tenure.
The situation Van Wickler inherited at the jail — which was then in Westmoreland — on his arrival in June 1993 was dire. The facility had been plagued by escape attempts, mounting complaints from prisoners and from guards — who ultimately formed a union — and the county risked lawsuit exposure for its cramped and outdated conditions. The preceding year, county leaders took control of the jail from its then-superintendent (who a couple of years later gunned down a Walpole selectman before killing himself) and turned it over to the state Department of Corrections to run. Things settled down enough under that arrangement for the county to take back control, and Van Wickler arrived with a refreshing attitude toward staff development, compassionate control of inmates, progressive polices and community relations.
Among his initial steps were to upgrade staff professionalism, emphasizing training and merit-based advancement. Another first for the facility was writing a policy manual for inmates spelling out rules, rights and expectations. He also turned a fresh eye on rehabilitative programs, reassessing them and advocating for progressive measures, such as electronic monitoring of nonviolent offenders.
Not that all went swimmingly. His first-year challenges included a riot and escape, a food fight, suicide and attempted suicide. One inmate swallowed a razor; another cut off his own penis. But since that first, “awful” year, as he later called it in a Monadnock Profile in The Sentinel, conditions settled down.
Particularly commendable was Van Wickler’s ability to keep things on an even keel despite the woeful shortcomings of the former Westmoreland facility as the county went through seemingly endless starts and stops in deciding whether and where to build a larger, more modern replacement. He then oversaw the successful 2010 relocation and transition to the new correctional facility on the Keene border with Marlborough.
Throughout, Van Wickler has not shied from taking public stands on issues not common among criminal justice professionals. A member since 2007 of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, an organization of law enforcement and judicial officials, he’s a speaker for LEAP’s support of drug decriminalization. He also took a public stand in favor of abolishing New Hampshire’s death penalty when repeal was being debated in the Legislature last year.
“First and foremost, my job is to enforce the law,” he told The Sentinel in a 2016 interview about his drug decriminalization stance, but “[t]hat does not prevent me from exercising my First Amendment rights and to say this policy is wrong.”
Running a correctional facility is a challenging job, and the county learned from hard experience nearly 30 years ago that filling it is not easy. As Van Wickler himself admitted to The Sentinel early in his tenure, “When I took the job, I knew ... it was either going to end my career in corrections or it was going to enhance it.”
Time has shown that, to the contrary, it was he who enhanced the job, and the county will have its hands full finding someone to continue and build on the stability and professionalism he brought to the role. As County Administrator Chris Coates stated in a news release about Van Wickler’s retirement, “it is rare to find an individual who embodies the skills, passion and personal characteristics that Rick possesses and has practiced for over 26 years.”