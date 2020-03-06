Not surprisingly, it didn’t take long for other shoes to start dropping following the Monadnock United Way’s recent announcement of funding cutbacks.
The agency has, over the past few years, had to decrease the goal for its annual campaign in the face of dwindling numbers and sizes of major employers supporting the campaign and competition from online and other direct fundraising opportunities. When the most recent campaign wrapped up on Dec. 31, it fell some 15 percent short of an already reduced goal. This led the United Way to announce on Feb. 10 a $242,300 cutback of its allocations for this year.
Inevitably, a cutback of that magnitude required hard choices, and the agency chose to concentrate resources on the core, collective initiatives it has been focusing on in recent years — early childhood education and well-being, financial stability and basic needs — and allocations to them will generally be reduced by about 5 percent. This approach is understandable, as these collective initiatives, which pool resources across agencies and programs sharing similar focus, promote a more efficient use of funds.
But making up the remaining shortfall means an even more severe impact on other previously planned allocations, and the United Way will end funding for them after April. Thus, not only must the nonprofits and programs whose funding is outside the agency’s core programs transition away from United Way funding for the future, they must also absorb a two-thirds reduction in their funding stream for this year.
Or perhaps not absorb, in some cases. Southwestern Community Services, for instance, receives funding for some programs that are part of the emergency housing collaborative, but one of its three other initiatives losing United Way funding after April — the New Hope New Horizons day program for developmentally disabled adults — already “runs on shoestrings as it is,” according to CEO John Manning, and may need to be reevaluated, presumably for its continuing vitality.
Even if the cuts can be absorbed, their effect will be hard to miss. Last week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire announced it was closing its Keene office, would begin overseeing its local youth-mentoring program remotely and might withdraw from some area schools where it has a presence. And other very worthwhile, even critical, programs will be scrambling to make up the near-term shortfall as their United Way funding runs out after April.
Which brings us to the city of Keene’s upcoming budget deliberations. The budget for the current fiscal year calls for just over $275,000 of funding for outside agencies. Every budget cycle, these allocations seem to draw an outsized amount of attention and controversy despite the relatively small slice of the total budget pie they represent.
In the current budget year ending June 30, for instance, outside agency funding is under 0.5 percent of the city’s overall spending of $67 million. With the looming unanticipated cutoff of United Way funding for many important programs, the City Council will surely receive additional funding requests to keep them going in the near term until alternative funding streams can be identified.
Anticipating this, City Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald recently submitted a letter to Mayor George S. Hansel and the council, requesting the finance, organization and personnel committee have the opportunity before this spring’s formal public budget hearing to hear from outside agencies seeking city funding. The mayor chose instead to refer the letter to City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon for consideration as she prepares the budget proposal.
There may be procedural nuance at play here that escapes ready understanding, but given the unprecedented United Way cutbacks, providing a separate forum for public input about outside-agency funding requests for the upcoming budget would be sensible so they get the public airing they deserve before the budget proposal is set and without pulling attention from the larger budget discussion.
This region has long been supportive of programs that address critical needs of its residents, and there’s reason to believe those losing their United Way funding will be able to find private or other funding sources and take other creative steps to help replace the United Way funding.
As Alicia Deaver, the executive director of Rise for baby and family, told The Sentinel about the sharp cutback for one of its programs, “I do believe we’ll be able to make up what we need to continue operating that program.” She said the organization is already considering new approaches, including collaboration with other agencies.
But Keene and area towns whose residents rely on programs that are facing the sudden cutbacks must be open to considering ways to stopgap the need this year until those programs can right themselves and find their way forward.