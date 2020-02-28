In Keene, home to the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies and one of the nation’s premier college programs on the topic, the importance of the topic of genocide, both historically and culturally, is well-accepted.
So the idea that genocide studies ought to be taught in our schools isn’t very controversial. That humans have repeatedly undertaken to wipe out those who are different in race, color, religion or in some other way; the circumstances under which such decisions were made; and the lessons to be derived from that history are hugely important.
Nevertheless, we are wary of legislation now before New Hampshire lawmakers to mandate such lessons.
Senate Bill 727’s prospects look good, particularly in the Senate. Besides prime sponsor Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene, half the state’s senators, including Melanie Levesque and Ruth Ward in this region, are cosponsors, representing both sides of the aisle.
Backers of the bill argue factual information on genocide is especially needed because some influential speakers and writers have, in recent years, muddied perceptions regarding the Holocaust, and many governments censor information regarding their own horrific histories. But this is an overreach in response to such deniers.
The issue isn’t the subject, but the mechanism; decisions regarding school curricula shouldn’t be made by politicians, but by educators. The topic should be taught in every school district, whether on its own or as part of a history, civics or social studies course designed by teachers. That can and does happen now, without interference from the Statehouse.
The Legislature simply ought not to be pushing an agenda on the state’s schools. It parallels Kansas lawmakers dictating the content of lesson plans and textbooks or Arkansas’ legislature mandating equal time for so-called “creation science” in public school classrooms where the theory of evolution is taught.
This year, in New York, the Buffalo News reports, there are a whopping 44 bills before lawmakers that would bypass the state board of regents and mandate specific topics be taught in the state’s schools — ranging from religious freedom to domestic violence to hunting and fishing.
The problem with having school curriculum changes enacted through law is that lawmakers change, control of legislative chambers often seesaws between liberal and conservative majorities whose priorities differ, and ideology is no basis for educational directives.
Such a mechanism substitutes the opinions of politicians for the professional experience and expertise of educators devoted to ensuring quality schools. Whether at the state or local level, professional educators ought to be making curriculum decisions.
Here in New Hampshire, there’s an effort afoot in Concord to shift the authority over what’s worthy of high school credits from local school boards to the state Board of Education. State Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut’s “Learn Everywhere” proposal would allow the state to determine what outside activities students could earn school credit for. Some of the same lawmakers pushing for the genocide-studies bill helped put a halt to that initiative, saying those decisions should remain with the districts. Yet they’re now attempting to trump local officials’ authority and force them to add a new topic.
Beyond the issue of who should be making curriculum decisions, there are logistical and cost questions. If genocide studies is elevated by the Legislature to the level of math, reading, science and language arts, then will time have to be made in school schedules to teach it? And will teachers have to be trained or hired to do so? That would not only be an unfunded mandate, but it would also mean something else must go to make time in students’ schedules.
Educational priorities will change over time. But they shouldn’t be subject to the whims of lawmakers.
As important as an educational discussion of genocide is, it’s conceivable someone might argue that, say, climate change is equally or more pressing. Is that next up for lawmakers to insist be part of school curricula? New Hampshire’s Legislature is now dominated by progressives. We have little doubt such a proposal would be well-received and lauded by many — just as bills to force the inclusion of creationism in science classes have been in conservative states. There’s no difference between mandating the two by legislation, except perspective.
So let’s hope lawmakers here keep theirs and leave educational curriculum decisions to educators.