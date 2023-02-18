As businesses wrapped up 2022, many chose to make holiday donations to nonprofits. For some businesses, though, giving back can be overwhelming due to a flood of requests. Many business owners may wonder if they are making the best investments.
One way to address these concerns is to view charitable giving through another lens —not only as an opportunity to support their communities, but as a way to engage employees.
Supporting volunteer efforts
“Companies are being very intentional about showing how they are spending time in service to nonprofits in their communities, including a day together to go offsite and help with a food bank or a [community] cleanup,” says Richard Peck, vice president of philanthropy and development services with the N.H. Charitable Foundation. He says employees want to work for companies that are good corporate citizens.
Businesses commonly offer paid time off (PTO) to volunteer. NEMO Equipment, an outdoor gear manufacturer in Dover with 50 employees, provides up to 16 hours of PTO annually for conservation and community service initiatives. Bangor Savings Bank offers employees 32 hours of volunteer paid time, adding 16 volunteer hours for those who focus on racial equity causes, a major bank focus.
Many businesses also organize group volunteer efforts that help the community and build camaraderie. Rise Private Wealth Management in Bedford offers two paid volunteer days annually and holds an annual Day of Service where team members volunteer together.
For eight years, CCA Global Partners, one of the largest privately-held cooperatives in the United States, has held an onsite Big Brothers and Big Sisters program at its Manchester headquarters. Students from three area schools come for mentoring. This past year, employees of a CCA division celebrating its 15th operating anniversary chose a monthly charitable activity over a lavish party.
Supporting employee causes
Some companies dedicate charitable giving to nonprofits that their employees support. Rise Private Wealth Management matches up to $100 of charitable donations per employee annually and will also provide up to $1,000 annually to charities where employees serve on boards.
Northeast Delta Dental, a dental insurance provider in Concord, gives employees up to 7.5 hours of paid volunteer time annually and offers grants of up to $200 for nonprofits where employees volunteer. When an employee at St. Mary’s Bank in Manchester reaches 100 hours of volunteer service, the credit union donates $100 to a nonprofit of the employee’s choosing.
Mascoma Bank in Lebanon is a Certified B (Benefit) Corporation, using business “as a force for good” in the communities where it operates. As such, it attracts community-minded employees. In addition to contributing $2 million annually to nonprofits, Mascoma provides employees with 16 hours of paid community service and matches employee donations up to $300 annually.
Donations as rewards
One way businesses reward employees for good work and loyalty is through additional support of nonprofits important to employees.
At ITR Economics, a Manchester firm providing subscription, reporting, analytical and consulting services, employees whose ideas are implemented receive both a bonus and a matching donation to a charity of their choice.
During its annual Employee Appreciation Day, Rise Wealth Management raffles off several prizes including gift cards, an overnight stay at a hotel, and a $50 donation to a charity of the employee’s choosing.
Many firms provide bonuses and gifts when employees hit milestone anniversaries. At Admix, a mixing technology manufacturer in Londonderry, employees can either receive gift cards or have the company donate between $100 and $600, based on years of service, to a charity of their choice.
Team building and engagement
Many companies incorporate philanthropy into team building. Wire Belt Company of America, a manufacturer of commercial wire mesh belts in Londonderry, holds an annual fun team challenge between employees and managers, such as a corn-hole competition, relay races and even a tug-of-war over a mud pit. The funds raised are donated to the winning team’s charity of choice.
Sunrise Labs, a product development and engineering services firm in Bedford, holds an annual fundraising employee Cookie Contest, with the company matching the amount raised by employees to a charity selected by the winner. The 2022 Cookie Contest winner presented a check for $1,700 to NAMI, a mental health organization.
Geophysical Survey Systems, a manufacturer of ground penetrating radar in Nashua, has an Employee Engagement Committee that coordinates employee events and community service opportunities, including raffling off playoff Bruins tickets and StubHub gift cards. Employees paid $5 per raffle ticket, and the money raised was donated to the Nashua Soup Kitchen.
Create a formal program
While some businesses donate as needs arise, others have a more formal system. Among those to recently launch such a program is RELYCO, a supplier of print products in Dover. As part of its journey for B Corp certification, the company reassessed its giving. In addition to supporting local sports teams and holding a community Thanksgiving dinner for up to 600 people, RELYCO pledged to give 1 percent of ecommerce sales to local charities, with employees helping to select a new charity quarterly. Employees nominated Mary’s Dog Rescue and Adoption in Northwood as the first recipient.
Cohen Closing & Title, a real estate settlement firm based in Bedford, sponsors a new nonprofit every two months and provides marketing opportunities, including placing information sheets with QR codes for donation sites in each office. It also plays commercials and testimonials for nonprofits in the Bedford office waiting room.
Creating a fund
Businesses can also establish charitable funds to formalize their giving, says Peck. Ryan Barton, CEO of Mainstay Technologies, created a corporate donor advised fund through the Charitable Foundation. Mainstay contributes money to the fund and employees advise on how those funds are disbursed, Peck says. Mainstay also matches any money contributed by employees.
“Ryan calls it conscious capitalism,” Peck says. “People are proud to work there because the company gives back independent of their services as an IT firm.”
Giving back is rewarding, but it can be overwhelming, and that is where involving employees and formalizing programs can be beneficial. “It’s an exploratory conversation companies can have. What kind of impact do we want to make in our communities or statewide? There is no right or wrong answers. It’s what the organization feels is going to resonate,” with employees, the community, customers and leadership, Peck says.
