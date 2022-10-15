The firestorm among U.K. pension funds is a wake-up call for their peers across the Atlantic. The end of an era of cheap money is exposing an industry that’s chronically underfunded and overexposed to market turbulence.

Aaron Brown is a former managing director and head of financial market research at AQR Capital Management.

