Alfred E. Neuman was the face of Mad Magazine. His slogan — “What, Me Worry?” — graced the cover of the comic-book-turned-magazine for decades until it shut down in 2019, right in the middle of a largely worrisome time for the United States.
The list of things the average American is worried about has only grown in the three years since Mad Magazine’s turning of the page. From the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation to attacks on our democracy, each of these items on their own would be enough to cause a significant measure of worry. The effect of this seemingly all-encompassing list on people is varied and dramatic, from serious physical illness to major depression.
There is also a negative correlation between worry and productivity meaning as worry increases productivity decreases. High levels of worry are associated with high levels of stress and anxiety.
So, where do you begin to deal with these circumstances?
To measure the trait of worry in people, Penn State has developed the Penn State Worry Questionnaire, which contains 16 relevant items. Each item is measured on a scale from 1 to 5, where 1 is not at all typical of me and 5 is very typical of me. Items include questions such as, “I worry about projects until they are done,” and, “I never worry about anything.” The instrument helps assess the extent of a person’s worrying so we can begin to deal with it.
Excessive worry can be debilitating. A 2003 study of worry published in the Journal of Anxiety Disorders indicated that women tend to worry more than men. This can be attributed to an intolerance of uncertainty.
Here are some approaches to reducing worry for both women and men and getting back more time to be doing other things:
Express gratitude for the positive things in your life.
Reframe negative thoughts into more positive and controllable ways.
Recognize a signature strength in your daily activities.
Celebrate your successes.
Realize that worry can be a short-term experience.
Why do people worry? There are several reasons including:
Some people believe that worrying can prevent negative results from happening.
Worrying can decrease guilt.
Worrying offers distraction from thinking about things that are even worse.
Worrying can maintain high levels of vigilance for personal danger.
Though the research suggests a lot about the intricacies of worry, I personally believe that it should be temporary — or a quick means to an end. Practice replacing thoughts of worry with thoughts of progress and peace. Tell yourself you can do this with “an all-hands-on-deck approach.” Ask your close friends for help! Keep an active social life. Keep your body and mind healthy and active. And stop worrying, it takes time away from more productive work.
