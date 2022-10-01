The U.S. Federal Reserve has made its inflation-fighting intentions abundantly clear. Now comes the difficult part: sticking to that commitment as tighter monetary policy restrains the economy and puts millions out of work.

Bill Dudley is a Bloomberg columnist and senior adviser to Bloomberg Economics. A senior research scholar at Princeton University, he served as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and as vice chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee.

