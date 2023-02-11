Now that the new year has begun with its many opportunities and challenges, you look to your team to move your company forward. Despite all efforts to motivate them, there is usually one or two who need attention. Why? Because they are not pulling their weight or are disrupting the rest of the team. Such behavior includes:
Not being responsible.
Consistently coming in late or leaving early.
Complaining frequently.
Displaying anger.
Berating people in public and frequently using foul language toward management or fellow employees.
These situations demand attention, so what options do you have?
The usual choices are to take the person aside for a conversation or to give the person a warning regarding their specific behavior. I prefer talking with them about their behavior, sizing up the situation, adding comments to their personnel file and putting them on probation for 90 days. During those three months, you can observe their behavior, establish expectations and provide coaching on what behavior is appropriate and reward them for specific changes made — no matter how small. And if they don’t change their behavior, then fire them. Your company can no longer afford such behavior without change. The challenges your company faces each day are many and require everyone to contribute their best performance.
Additional ways to curb behavior include:
Hire an external coach.
Develop an improvement plan with a deadline for progress review.
Do a deep dive into what may be causing the behavior.
Remind the employee that acceptable company culture doesn’t allow for disruptive behavior.
Ask them to consider another place of employment.
Encourage employees to identify and report disruptive behavior.
Reduce the fear of retribution from the disrupting employee if their behavior becomes known.
Include in all employees’ onboarding a baseline understanding of company culture.
These are policies and actions that can shape the right behavior and identify early problems.
Executives and managers are the frontline defense against behavior that limits performance. They have the courage to listen carefully, encourage honest feedback, advise on the consequences of disruptive behavior and are consistent with all employees — no favorites or excuses for inaction. The real key to success is to follow up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.