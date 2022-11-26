As the New England regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, I work every day alongside staff in New Hampshire and nearby states to support the 1.5 million small businesses in our region of the country. We have been through some very challenging times due to the pandemic but together we have been able to keep businesses open, growing and employees on the payrolls. As we head into the holiday season, it’s a time to think local and shop small. It makes sense on so many levels to travel locally to shop and to invest your hard-earned dollars back into your community.

Mike Vlacich is New England regional administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. He oversees agency activities in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.