You can be stressed out or calm: It's your choice, by Bob Vecchiotti

Before the pandemic struck with a vengeance there were enough tension triggers in small businesses. They included meeting payroll, satisfying customers and having quality products and services. Then the pandemic hit and businesses needed to react quickly. Employee headcount, bottom-line profit, new ways of delivering products and services, and customer retention with a new sense of urgency produced more tension.
Just when you saw light at the end of the tunnel, it was the light and tension of viral mutations. How can you remain calm to deal with all the tension triggers? For the short term, be sure your self-talk is positive and about remaining calm. “I can handle this,” “I will remain calm and not react,” and “I am in control of this” are some examples. Use what’s important to you in remaining calm.
For the long term, here are some familiar techniques to use in reducing tension. However, no single technique will reduce all the tension. Since tension is primarily experienced in the muscles, techniques such as exercise, deep breathing and meditation can provide more long-term relief.
Other practices include writing down your experience of progress. This can show when it’s time to try a new technique. Another practice may be to combine practices. For example, finding a recording of calming music for 20 minutes as you relax each muscle. What practice works for you?
It is important to reduce the tension of today’s challenges and be at your peak to meet them. Reducing tension prevents anxiety and stress from having negative influence on your behavior. The Internet offers many techniques and practices to choose from.
Tension does take time to build up. At the first sign, use your favorite tension reduction techniques. For today’s situations, be at your peak most of the time. It helps to check your neck muscles. If they are tight, it may be the first signs of mounting tension. As part of reducing neck tension, give yourself permission to daydream. Take yourself to your favorite relaxing scene for a few minutes. Stay there until you feel more relaxed.
To be realistic, you must accept the fact that there will be tension in your life, not just from business but also family circumstances. Don’t feel as if you must reduce tension by yourself. At work, you have a team. Discuss tension-reduction practices with them. Just ask. The same is true of family tensions. Discuss the circumstances and solutions with them. Again, just ask!
Finally, never lose your sense of humor. It’s a contagious practice that can calm any troubled waters.