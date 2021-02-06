Try multiple scenario planning to survive, by Bob Vecchiotti

A new approach to planning ahead seems necessary as businesses face extraordinary challenges this year and beyond. The volatile marketplace, the continuing impact of COVID-19, global uncertainty and disruption in the office environment call for a new kind of planning process. No new ways of thinking ahead are needed, only a new planning model.
Why the need for a new planning model? The speed of challenges and change, the vast uncertainly, the global pandemic’s impact on business and the disruption of supply chains have caused business executives to find the agile resilient approach — like a running back’s dodging the opposing defense on the way to the goal.
A new planning model has emerged that meets the contemporary requirements. It emerged from the analyses of a Prevedere (a leading forecasting company) survey of just a few years ago. The focus of the new planning is external and on several promising new sources of economic trends, assumptions and multifaceted real-time hypotheses of what is happening in your marketplace. Historical data are replaced by a macroeconomic focus of both domestic and international conditions.
Scenarios are developed to provide a more realistic sense of the future with high levels of predictability. As a start, try generating three scenarios for your company’s future: the best, the worst and a somewhat-likely one. For each scenario you can analyze a variety of relevant data from all aspects of company and industry performance including economic insights, customer feedback, marketplace trends and projections, COVID-19 projections and impact on your business.
There is a sense of adventure and courage in taking these steps. The result offers an agile approach that can quickly take advantage of the changing circumstances in the years ahead. You will have covered all the bases in planning ahead.
Multiple forecast and outcome planning is the new challenge for 2021 and beyond — or, at least, until domestic and global economies stabilize to a greater extent. The process developed by Prevedere identifies several highly predictive indicators for future scenarios. These include the Purchasing Managers Index, online search activity, and the Manufacturers New Order for Information Technology Industries.
