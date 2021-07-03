Today's pervasive cursing — where do you stand?, by Bob Vecchiotti

There is much frustration in our society: the pandemic challenge, working from home with a family, and the tensions people draw from the news. With that comes a lot of swearing and cursing.
It’s prevalent in all aspects of our lives. It’s in our newspapers, in our workplaces, in our novels, on TV and a lot on cable TV. Cursing is on the increase for both men and women. It’s very pervasive. Listen to people chatting at the water cooler.
Pent-up anger adds to the reason we hear and read so many curse words. It’s been a slow walk. There was a time when a curse slipped the tongue and was quickly followed by an apology. Now the words flow with a rare apology. It has become commonplace to curse and swear. And what does that say about us as a people? The word “respect” comes to mind.
A culture that ignores cursing at work is in danger of becoming more individualistic rather than team-based. It becomes more self-centered rather than team-centered. People begin to do as they please. That is certainly counter to all the practices of today that encourage teamwork and collaboration.
Since we’ve not been given an exclusive right to curse as we see fit, then we’ve slowly lost respect for ourselves and others when we curse. Cursing can make a person feel good in the moment but ignores the respect we have for each other. That isn’t really helping our interpersonal relationships. Besides, what would your mother say if you cursed in front of her?
Cursing has increased by 87 percent in the last 10 years. It is a growing habit. In one survey, 63 percent of the respondents reported cursing to relieve frustration. In another, 43 percent of the respondents said they are yelling more often than before the pandemic.
What can be done to slow down or stop the increase in cursing, at least in the workplace discourse? Two obvious techniques are to imagine you are talking to your family and, in particular, with your mother or children. Another technique is reminding yourself of the importance of respect for your listeners. Don’t offend them. Keep your self-respect high.
It’s not easy to curb the prominence of cursing, especially if it’s a habit. Over time, try to substitute another word. “Darn” works often as a replacement. Practice helps us use words other than cursing, and over time the disrespectful words will disappear.
Returning to a healthy discourse makes everyone feel like participating and learning from each other. Cursing creates a stop in the conversation that must be dealt with in order to move forward. An apology helps. Some people have a swear jar, making a significant deposit into the swear jar for every curse or swear. It’s too late for soap; besides, it doesn’t work today.
The biggest challenge is to change your attitude toward cursing. Change your circumstances to avoid listening to people curse in the movies, on cable TV and in the local bars. Reward yourself for not cursing for a whole month. Help others to stop cursing as well. Then maybe we can return to a healthier, respectful workplace and society.