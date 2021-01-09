There's good to be found in every year, if you seek it, by Bob Vecchiotti

The year 2020 is finally, if barely, over. There was some good news in the past year. Our space probes and docking in the orbiting space lab were successful. There was less plastic in the ocean, less air pollution from cars due to software like Zoom and Go to Meeting.
For getting us through 2020, we owe a lot to the first responders in our towns: the doctors, nurses and other caregivers; the firefighters and police; the people who serve or deliver us groceries, food, mail and retail products of all kinds. We will continue to appreciate their service.
So how do you prepare for 2021? The seven days of weekly confinement appeared to be a week of Saturdays. The journey through 2021 could be marked by seven truly different days and remembering what you learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps it’s recognizing the importance of family. Perhaps it’s a greater sense of and appreciation for neighbor and community. Recognizing the importance of your team at work. The need to adjust, change and reinvent the business. And above all, to be patient with optimism for bad things that don’t last very long. You have a new sense of what’s important, I’m sure.
Rather than New Year’s resolutions that typically fade away by February, think of what you’ve grown to appreciate and how to apply that throughout the year. You can, in 2021, plan ahead for long-term success. There’s a backlog of things you have to and want to do. They can be done with a new recognition for all that you’ve acquired so far in this pandemic. 2021 will very likely be a return to a normal modified by what you’ve learned and the circumstance you are confronted with — a normal that is planned, creative and welcome by others.
However, the pandemic is still with us and can get worse before it gets better. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that until about 70 percent of our citizens are vaccinated, its well-known guidelines stay in place. Continue to be safe but hopeful that this pandemic will be over soon. Have a very safe and prosperous New Year!