The truth about lying vs. building trust, by Bob Vecchiotti

Trust increases when people feel you are consistently telling them the truth. The opposite is also true. Trust declines dramatically when someone lies or tries to deceive you more often than not. Statistics tell us that lying is on the increase and has been for several years. There’s even a new term for lying: I “misspoke.”
Lying during important life events is on the rise— life events such as completing an application for employment or college, on resumes, in job interviews, in legal or medical testimony, and in talking with friends. It isn’t shading the truth or withholding negative information; it is lying and not telling the whole truth.
You learn to lie early in life. Surveys suggest that children have learned to lie by age 4. Other surveys indicate that in a 10-minute conversation, adults tend to lie at least once an estimated 60 percent of the time. Thirty-two percent of doctors’ patients lie. Perhaps to no one’s surprise, the highest amount of lying, 90 percent, is found on dating sites.
People lie for a variety of reasons. Some include to make themselves look better to others and to feel better about themselves. Other reasons include to shift blame away from themselves and onto others; to get their way in various situations; to escape the consequences of their actions; and to avoid hurting someone’s feelings. In each circumstance trust takes a hit.
Additional surveys tell us that most people lie an average of four times a day. Pathological liars can lie as much as hundreds of times per day, sometimes without realizing it. Men lie up to twice as much as women. Lying seems commonplace with various consequences from harmless to impactful on others.
Hubris, or overwhelming pride or arrogance, can develop from frequent lying about oneself. It is unfortunate to see people who believe their lies when they hear the truth. They defiantly reject it. They are impervious to the truth; their pride gets in the way of reason. Contemporary research suggests that today’s executives are vulnerable to hubris, given their wide sphere of influence through the media.
At its extreme is the character disorder known as narcissism. They are people totally absorbed in themselves. Lying becomes pathological. Its frequency suggests that lying is as common as breathing.
How can you recognize when a person is lying? The psychological literature suggests that a liar speaks in more detail when lying. They repeat words and phrases like “ya know” and “honestly” more than usual, none of which is relevant nor appropriate to the situation. They avoid the use of “I” and speak in the third person “you.” It’s the other person who’s lying not me. Liars tend to use more profanity than usual.
For liars, there’s often no eye contact. Sometimes they’ll cover their throat when telling a lie. When a person’s voice changes pitch or a person begins to stammer and clear their throat, they’re lying. Business surveys tell us that the most frequent lies are “I’ll call you” and “the check is in the mail.”
Honesty as a personal and organization quality will always trump lying. Is honesty the bedrock of your business culture? If so, your trust level will be very high and lying will be very low.
Bob Vecchiotti is a business psychologist, adviser and coach to small businesses. He can be reached at 603-924-2012 or rav@leadershipexpert.com.