The post-pandemic business world, by Bob Vecchiotti

As people move from home to office and other workplaces, and as they move from office to home, what can they expect to see, do and remain productive? Workplaces have changed, in some places a little, in other places dramatic.
For manufacturing workers there are changes with new digital equipment, new incentives and, where possible, greater flexibility. In all cases work will be less manual and more “cranial.” New practices and behaviors will emerge to stay productive and competitive. What are some examples of all these happenings?
Take the people working at home: Their world was balancing family and friends while maintain a work schedule that for some went on into the night. There was minimal contact with peers and bosses except through software like Zoom, Go to Meeting and Webex. But now this may be the norm. Motivations in such environments must be built around autonomy, competence and meaning. If they made progress with meaningful work, then people were motivated intrinsically; that is, with their own internal motivation rather than some extrinsic incentives or encouragement.
People don’t need big motivators; small progress steps can increase commitment to the work and its circumstances. In fact, studies found that people working from home learned that with routine tasks gone (no commutes, less focus on appearances and dress, and fewer colleague interruptions), there was more time to meet the meaningful work challenges. That’s true within factory settings as well.
Moving back to an office environment requires change. People typically can’t wait to show everyone their progress and any new skills acquired at home. Interactions with colleagues have to fit a new schedule. Some companies might develop short orientations for people transitioning to different work settings. These include expectations, any pay adjustments, how to reduce stress and anxiety, and any changes in practices and policies.
Studies show that giving people autonomy at home or elsewhere leads to greater encouragement, self-regulation and satisfaction in pursuing company goals. In factory settings studies show that when people are allowed to cultivate peer relationships and develop a sense of team, and to some extent allowed to cultivate relationships with their families, their satisfaction and work quality increase.
What’s the role of leaders in overseeing these transitions? As the changes occur, the role of leader has shifted from active directing and motivating to being humble, with ferocious resolve to do whatever is necessary to achieve company objectives. This also means supporting leaders at all levels, especially on the front lines where innovation takes place. The building blocks of future leadership are frequent communication, team building, conflict management, good interpersonal skills, empowerment and trust. Building bench strength is a continuous job as people seek new post-pandemic opportunities.
The near future will have a more diverse workforce: more androgynous, and largely guided by the people of Generations Y (millennials) and Z (no name as yet). Also, the educational level of people at work is increasing, with 39 percent now having bachelor’s degrees. Expect to get a lot accomplished!