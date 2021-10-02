The convergence of the competencies of women and men, by Bob Vecchiotti

Convergence is when individuals tend to come together and unite with others under common values, goals and needs — then move forward in a more cohesive manner.
Because research has indicated women and men, in general, bring different competencies to the workplace, I’ve identified some of their differences and similarities pre-convergence. Some of the skills and abilities women bring to their work environments include a sensitivity toward people, which means the understanding of how important it is to communicate with and listen to your team, staff and employees in general. Women test higher on interpersonal skills using the EQi (a test of emotional intelligence). Women also tend to build and have larger networks of support than men have.
Women tend to ask a lot of questions and listen to others. They are as critical evaluators as men are today. They tend to pause and reflect on present circumstances at work and other places. They are more likely to use mindfulness to relax and build their other resources. Women tend to give people more latitude than men. Women tend to be more long-term as well as short-term to get things done. They are more inclusive. They don’t seem to care who gets the credit for work results. They provide positive and constructive feedback. They let people use their own style in getting work done. These competencies are important for 21st century success.
What about men? The surveys and research tell us that men in general keep information close to the vest and not always shared. Men are more structured and more concrete; before they act men need more confirmation then women. Men can have “blind” followers not clear about the final goal. Men are learning to delegate and value teamwork. Men tend to rush to a unilateral decision. Men deal with conflict as a problem and not an opportunity. Men tend to dictate and not always check for understanding. Men tend to gather information from peers; they make a decision and then get buy-in.
In some business cultures, men are expected to lead, and men tend to be more competitive. This research doesn’t necessarily reflect the characteristics and behavior of individual men.
There is a strong sense of convergence of the competencies that both women and men bring to work. There is also a strong sense that the competencies can complement each other. The analytical skills of men tempered by the intuitive insights of women, the concern women have for consequences and doing the right thing for all to benefit are complementary. Women and men have the same goals and pursue them with all the energy they can muster.
A convergence of competencies is happening; there will be less and less gender distinction — only competency differences that contribute to the bottom line. There will be training for women and men jointly. Both see success as hard work; both set reasonable goals; both are passionate about results. They will train together and celebrate their differences.
The new bottom line is everyone does more together!