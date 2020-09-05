Rebranding allows you time to be creative about what you offer and where you can go, by Bob Vecchiotti

Businesses large and small are affected by COVID-19. If you are immersed in your business to help it survive the pandemic, and if you also have some discretionary time since you may be operating remotely especially over this Labor Day weekend, consider taking time to rebrand your business.
Why is this a good time to think of rebranding?
You may be wondering why your sales are less than expected after discounting results during this pandemic. Or you may wonder how you can build on your reputation and offer a sustainable new perspective of your products or services. A rebranding initiative allows you time to be creative about what you offer clients and customers and see where you can go.
It is not something you do alone. Engaging your team can be a chance to find new and different products and services that build on your reputation with your current customers and identify new ones. It’s an excellent process for team enhancement and can speed up the rebranding process. It can reframe, purge, and modify your offerings, all to keep cash flowing.
A good brand is a strong asset. Rebranding requires an intense creative search for new ideas without making the brand unrecognizable. A brand is how people describe what you do and offer “when you leave the room.” It is how your business is perceived in the marketplace. What do you think of when you hear Kellogg, or Ford, or IBM? How can you successfully evolve to increase sales, reputation and market referrals much like these great corporations have?
Here is a way to think about it: If you offer a product, what services can be offered in addition? If you have a proven service, what related products can you provide?
You may have a unique process for developing new products and services that can be sold, franchised or provided through training programs over time. These build on your existing reputation.
You won’t lack for ideas if you facilitate brainstorming sessions with your team and/or other stakeholders, such as loyal clients and customers. If your ideas seem profitable and are different from your current offerings, a new company or division may be in order. Synergies between the two are cost-effective. There is also the possibility of acquiring a company or hiring a person working in the new area you are exploring. It’s an efficient way of saving resources and moving in the new direction.
Once you’ve decided on your next steps, it’s time to prepare your current customers or clients. A message that builds on the trust you’ve built over the years announces the new direction in carefully worded ads over time to allow for the perception of the business to include what’s new.
The road ahead is always under construction and rebranding is another important step.