Making conflicts into opportunities in 2022, by Bob Vecchiotti

A New Year: 2022. In it there will be moments of peace and joy. And as a reminder, there could also be serious conflicts to be resolved at work. Are you ready to minimize their impact?
Most people feel conflicts are problems more than opportunities. Conflicts are problems when they invade an organization without any management or resolution. They are opportunities when they can point out something that needs understanding and resolution. Conflicts can clarify serious concerns in operations and decision making. Whether interpersonal or organizational, they can be maintained at a very moderate level rather than being eliminated or resolved. Some tension at work can be a positive motivator of better designs, products and services.
How do you deal with conflicts?
It helps if you label the conflict early and identify its various qualities. A conflict between two departments can tell us a lot about the forces operating within both. It can identify the key participants and see whether they are sincere and based on different perspectives both of which can have some validity. It helps if the parties trust each other and are not in a “you against me” perspective. If you believe the other person is truthful, you can show respect and be transparent. You can deal with conflicts by sharing information, being open to new ideas and perspectives, and listening with an open mind.
If a conflict persists then an intervention is in order. This can start in a quiet and maybe remote conference room. In the conversation, be candid and respectful not argumentative and blaming. Here are some constructive steps to take. It is not a “you against me nor this department against another.” It is all the participants against the problem or issue. Build on what’s shared and in common first. Don’t try to figure out what happened and open the situation up to a blame contest. Rather focus on what each person did to elicit facts not opinions. Do less talking and more listening when gathering the facts. Repeat in your own words what was said to clarify and understand.
Define the problem for all to understand then focus on what’s doable — one small doable step at a time. Define as many doables that are reasonable and possible to reduce any tensions and resolve the situation. Get agreement on who’s accountable for implementing what’s doable. Get people on all sides to help. In that action, people will wonder how the conflict got started in the first place. With time, a spirit of forgiveness emerges. A key precept to remember is that “forgiveness looks forward, vengeance looks backward.”
A conflict well managed is a conflict mostly resolved. Since there maybe reason to wait and seek more facts to resolve the conflict completely! Keep communications open, sincere and truthful. Should a conflict happen again agree to talk about it. Collaborating in conflict identification, resolution and management will assure you can move forward with greater understanding and a more cohesive team.
An environment where conflicts, disagreements and misunderstandings are kept to a minimum, can enjoy more innovation and creativity. And a good leader can turn conflict into creativity by listening to the resolution process. By reframing the problem or conflict then turning it into a different perspective eyes will light up and see a course of action they had not seen earlier. This isn’t easy but with active listening and thoughtful questions it can be done.
Also listen to people who are mostly silent. These are your creative introverts. Engage them in the discussion. Call on the introvert to provide new insights. ! Keep a strong respectful dialog going until the “Aha!” is evident signally a new perhaps even creative departure to build on. You’ll find that dialogue can bring out different even creative ideas and actions.
Conflicts are not to be handled as problems but more as the opportunities for your innovative people and organization to evolve.