It's a holiday: Time to relax and conquer our anxieties, by Bob Vecchiotti

Hooray! It is the Fourth of July. But it’s not the same as previous years. Remote fireworks; no live bands; no crowds of celebrating citizens. There remains a black cloud over this holiday.
The coronavirus is still with us. There is no visible government response to the pandemic. We are alone to fight the fear, anxiety, and stress that accompanies an invisible enemy.
Will I get this disease? I am too young to have a severe case? Am I doing enough to prevent the disease from entering my home or workspace? There are so many questions to answer, there’s a tendency to become scrupulous to the point of emptying the toilet paper shelves at the local shopping stores. The emotions are real and justified. You don’t want these emotions to be debilitating. How can you reduce their impact on your behavior?
First, at some point during the day say to yourself: Enough. You’re not missing anything on the news if you walk away. Your fears become quite irrational and recognized as such when you seek other things to do. Spend 15 minutes detaching and relaxing at home or a favorite quiet place outside. They exist as a start.
As you sit quietly, purge your mind of its negative thoughts. Listen to your rhythmic breathing. Slow it down if needed. Calming music can be helpful. Do this for 15 minutes. Yes, it will be hard because your thoughts are active, cover a lot of ground and are intrusive.
Concentrate on your breathing. Make a note of any aggressive thought and deal with it later. Do some reading in your quiet place. Do not read the national newspapers. A national magazine with some interpretations and news analysis is all right in small doses. A good mystery or a book of inspirational quotes can reduce anxiety. Both can restore much of your resources to confront reality over time.
Exercise can relieve some fears and stress. Walking or running on a treadmill can relax you. Doing the same outdoors tends to lower anxiety.
Something as simple as closing your eyes can have benefits. So can daydreaming purge anxiety and transport you to a place of peace to restore your energy. I remember when I worked at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, Mr. Mac (J.S. McDonnell), the founder and chairman, would put on his sleep mask around 4:30 and sleep for an hour. The time was well protected by his executive assistant. He was then good for intense work until 8:30, when he went home for dinner.
Lastly, over this long weekend, write a letter to your biggest fear and your most anxious situation. Be sure to describe the fear and trigger situation in some detail. Label your fear and anxiety. You do not have to be polite. Address them directly and with authority and be sure to tell them to leave you alone. Put the letters in separate envelops one for fear the other for anxiety. If any recur read the letter out loud and with emphasis tell them you will resist their efforts and to go away. Be strong.
Two reminders: Do not be obsessed with watching the national news. Much of it is incomplete, there’s live verbal baiting from political officials, and some of it is false. Walk away and find the peace you need to be strong and to reduce your fear and stress. Read The Sentinel instead.
The second reminder: Today our country celebrates its 244th birthday. This reminds us of the freedom, courage and intensity that got us here. It is a day of hope for the future. This viral environment will pass and we will, as before, come out stronger!