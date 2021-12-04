In business, as elsewhere, empathy is building good relationships

Several decades ago, the words “empathy” and “leadership” would never have intersected. Today, empathy is the cornerstone of leadership and the practice of good emotional intelligence. Let’s describe empathy as “walking in someone else’s shoes” and understanding how people feel — especially when they share their thoughts and emotions. Strong interpersonal relations require empathy.
The journey toward a better understanding of others begins with understanding your own emotions and how they operate in the situations you face. For example, in a coaching situation, helping others improve their ability to manage change requires understanding your biases and predispositions first. How well do you manage change?
You are a better coach if you first become a better listener. Empathy for others is ageless as we read in the scripture admonition to: “Love your neighbor as much as you do yourself!” So hard to do in a complex and divisive world. In business this means doing your homework, having better team meetings, being approachable by your employees, resolving conflicts so people easily accept the results, and remaining objective and unbiased.
Being empathetic means you can easily gain mutual respect and trust for your actions. When you care and are authentic you earn the trust of others. This encourages more sharing of actual business results, good and bad. You can relate to more people easily. The breadth of your influence can expand to other parts of your company making it easier to lead.
As the joyful holiday seasons approach, being empathetic will help not only business relationships but community and family relationships as well. As a company, make donations to bring cheer within the community and help others through the challenges of the holiday season. Depression, disappointments, frustrations and stress can infiltrate any holiday season in particular the long holiday season of Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa. Enjoy the family as they gather with you to celebrate the relationship you have with them.
Perhaps a New Year’s resolution for 2022 can be to listen better, understand others more and learn more about your self in relationship to others. That’s a great start on your journey toward effective leadership. The collaborative and compassionate America spirit will help you through the unknowns that lie ahead. Especially if you do your homework, have empathy, communicate with confidence and have a specific plan of next steps to take.
All you will need then is for good luck to be with you.