If uncertainty has you wound up, take your mind off it, by Bob Vecchiotti

Uncertainty is another reality of our times. It’s the state of not knowing what lies ahead either in the long term or short term. Said another way it’s the gap between expectation and result.
For some, it’s an ambiguous time that causes concern, even anxiety. There’s much uncertainty in every aspect of our lives from work to country, to religion and politics. For others, it’s a gut-wrenching feeling of not knowing what they really want to know: like whether an important deal was struck; or whether an important potential hire accepted your offer; or whether your thesis was accepted for an advanced degree; or whether you got the promotion as an important next step in your career. These can all be anxiety-producing.
Coping with uncertainty with worry or anger can be dangerous. Unrealistic expectations during uncertainty can heighten disappointment and anger. The waiting is the worst experience — especially if it’s for a perceived long time. Yet there is opportunity here, especially if you fill the waiting time with activities that let time move faster. What are some distractions that can be used while waiting?
Find activities that can fill the waiting time, like going for a walk, playing a video game, working on a puzzle, playing games with family and friends, painting, reading books, attending a workshop, or writing about your feelings even discussing them with a friend or family member. Make sure the activity covers as much of the wait time as possible. I realize the pandemic has given you more uncertainty as the various governmental agencies try to counsel you on how to protect yourself and others during the waiting periods.
Being dependent on others for test results, permissions and prognoses is hard. You feel very alone. Friends and family offer much support and encouragement, but not the results you seek. “We’ll call you when the results are in” does not help without the recognition of what you as an employee are going through. During this pandemic, communication is most important!
Distraction helps and the best approach to uncertainty is to realize that any feedback or results are positive opportunities to gain experience and grow with new skills, attitudes and perspectives. What you learn from this introspection can then be shared to assist others in the circumstances they face. In the Middle East women tend to dance and shake off their negative feelings of anxiety and uncertainty. In their culture it provides comfort and companionship in groups.
Do not fill the gap with worry. There’s too much uncertainty for that to have a positive effect. Remember where you want to be and let that carry you forward. Your brain can tease you into thinking the best and worst outcomes. Why bother until the results are clear otherwise it can only produce more ambiguity? Invest in your trusted relationships. They can help you fill the gap with information by reminding you of your shared values with them.
While in the gap you become vulnerable to many forces. The negative forces will literally bombard you with misinformation about the results. You won’t achieve the positive results you want. Be careful to block the misinformation. Be strong enough to resist it. Be accepting of the present gap as a positive force going forward. Tell yourself what you are grateful for, or call a friend or watch a funny movie. There’s a more positive feeling on the other side.
When experiencing uncertainty always take the long-term view to get past your current circumstance. It can be the accelerator to get to the other side. It can open new opportunities for you! Be calm and open-minded; the best is yet to come.