How to overcome the Abilene Paradox, by Bob Vecchiotti

What is the Abilene Paradox that you find in business and in social situations? What does it mean? You’ll recognize its characteristics right away. It occurs when people hear a discussion of outcomes and quietly disagree with the one chosen but say “Sounds good to me” when it really doesn’t. Or they disagree and say nothing; they just go along to get along. Later they may react after the event did not achieve its intended result. “I thought so” or “I knew it” are typical reactions. So why didn’t they speak up when it was first being discussed? How does this happen? That is the paradox.
The Abilene Paradox was first suggested by Jeff Harvey (a professor of management science at George Washing University in Washington, D.C.) in 1974 when his family traveled for an hour by car to Abilene, Texas. One family member suggested the trip to Abilene for dinner. The others voiced no objections and just went along. The car was hot and uncomfortable in the Texas sun during the trip from Coleman to Abilene. No one enjoyed the trip nor really wanted to go. They went along to go along. The complaints began upon arrival in Abilene. The trip was uncomfortable. The dinner was not as expected.
What we have here is a failure to communicate at the outset.
Many companies have made voicing your opinion easier and often encouraged. More managers and senior executives want people to speak their mind on important challenges and solutions in real time. These include when making major decisions, finding the right path forward, and when deciding one of equally attractive alternatives. Asking others to contribute is an important step in overcoming the negative effects of the Abilene Paradox.
In the business world when you have negative feelings about a proposal, don’t just go along; speak up and share your thoughts and feelings. In many instances people don’t or won’t share their feelings so as to not “rock the boat.” They may feel their thoughts and feelings are contrary to the suggested outcome. They fear voicing their concerns for whatever reason.
There is usually a right time to do this in department or team meetings and in discussions up through the executive ranks. Make your voice heard — even to the CEO when appropriate! Don’t always go along with the majority but offer your thoughts and discuss the pros and cons before making a choice. However, common sense suggests that you respect the majority perspective and direction if that’s what is decided.
Also, Generations Y and Z have less trouble participating in lively discussions at work. Managers are taking advantage of this. Yet there are a few who come from an earlier generation and may need some patience to listen well and comment on what’s being said.
The paradox can be seen in many situations. Just remember to talk and not be silent when options are discussed. Encourage others to provide their opinions. The best decisions come from significant discussion of relevant issues and challenges.
