For business leaders, curiosity is a strength, by Bob Vecchiotti

Curiosity may have killed the cat, but it won’t necessarily do likewise to your business. However, you can kill your business without a healthy amount of curiosity. Asking questions and dialog are important skills in being curious. Mary Catherine Bateson of Lebanon, prominent writer and international cultural anthropologist, would routinely encourage curiosity and discovery as a continuous process into our late stages of life. Learning and skill building occur throughout one’s life. And so it is with businesses, especially in the small entrepreneurial companies.
With an active curiosity, learning occurs continuously, and the business can be more adaptive and grow with changing circumstances. Look at how many small businesses fought the negative effects of COVID-19 and survived rather than having succumbed.
Curiosity is the strong effort to find out as much as possible about something, someone, even an idea. It can be a relentless pursuit, much like a scientist who makes an important discovery by being curious with a persistence that almost never rests until a puzzle is solved. It causes men and women to reimagine their business. COVID-19 has increased curiosity about leadership, entrepreneurship and surviving.
Leaders with curiosity stay ahead of their businesses by:
1. Learning best practices;
2. Developing new competencies;
3. Digging deeper with their customers, and;
4. Disrupting the status quo.
Why is curiosity so important to business? Without curiosity there’s a danger that the business will stagnate or keep doing things the same way and expecting a new result. American capitalism requires curiosity to try new ideas to remain competitive in a changing world. It fights complacency. It pushes the ordinary limits of people into the extraordinary with new ideas, applications and directions. Inquisitiveness keeps pushing people to do more and to take risks. It produces a hunger to do more and grow beyond conventional expectations.
The basic tool of curiosity is the question. Remember your favorite question as a young child? It was “Why?” We are born with curiosity. The “why” is repeated until the child is satisfied. For greater curiosity, let’s return to asking why. In addition to asking why, making more observations and reading can increase curiosity beyond your function and role at work.
Encourage and support curiosity for yourself and your employees. Setting an inquisitive standard will be contagious. “Tell me more!” can expand the curiosity of others and create an inquisitive culture. Hire people who are curious by nature.
Curiosity and leadership go hand in hand. In today’s business environment approaching each challenge with an inquisitive spirit is vital. To wonder why can enhance a leader’s knowledge of their business and never cease to find new and innovative ideas to incorporate into it. It is what keeps their business thriving and going forward during any challenge or crisis they may face.
Do you have an inquisitive culture that says no challenge is insurmountable and no opportunity will be missed? I am sure the first questions you will be asking yourself are, do I have that culture? and, how can I use it to the fullest?
Or, at least, “”Why?”