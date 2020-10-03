Don't let yourself become a prisoner of scrupulosity, by Bob Vecchiotti

I think most people agree that these are uncertain and challenging times. Such times cause some doubt when making decisions or choosing alternatives. Doubt is normal, except when it becomes obsessive. Then it becomes scrupulosity, a very serious condition.
Scrupulosity can render a decision-maker unable to make any decision, important or not. This is critical in business. Examples include the inability to make decisions because an individual obsesses over wanting the latest information or whether or not he had the right alternatives to choose from or wanting a consensus before she makes a decision. If this situation persists, it is not only disturbing to watch, it cries out for immediate help. Especially now with the added fear of contracting the coronavirus.
I’ve personally seen the results of this obsession in the tension of people and deterioration of the business situation. Careful coaching is an antidote. Yet the coaching process can be as painful as the obsession itself. The coachee must confront the content of their obsession without any of the repetitive behaviors that delay decisions (such as seeking alternatives or consensus). They confront their fear and doubt, the decision details, or their fixation on consensus. Revealing the source of their inability to complete a decision process is the cure. Over time and with candid discussions that describe all aspects of the obsession, the person can move forward without fear or doubt.
The frequency of scrupulosity is increasing, especially with the growing number of business closures. How can you prevent this debilitating behavior?
Here are a few suggestions:
1. Know when to involve others before you confront a situation.
2. Ask a colleague you trust to assess your behavior in a tough situation and make recommendations for change.
3. Use self-talk to warn yourself of a tough situation and describe how you would handle it if necessary.
4. Use different problem-solving techniques for each situation.
5. Be persistent in your preparation to reduce your doubt and anxiety.
6. Practice behaviors that work to reduce the obsession, so they become routine.
In addition to these suggestions one that is well known today is the rich source of information regarding mindfulness and how it can prepare you for the decisions ahead. Mindfulness is a technique that can assist in preventing obsessions from gaining a foothold in your business activities.
I first saw evidence of its benefits in relieving stress when a client, a former president and chief executive of a major corporation, would take 15 minutes from his busy schedule and stressful circumstances to meditate and bring to mind some of the forces causing his stress. He was able to train his mind to relax and deal with them.
Relief begins with being mindful of the rhythm of your breathing. Allow yourself to relax in that rhythm. As events or stressors intrude you can deal with them in this mindful state. Slowing down your mind helps reduce the chance of developing obsessions. It’s worth a try!
To learn more about mindfulness, I recommend a book by Ellen J. Langer called “Mindfulness” (DaCapo Press, 1989). It is a pioneering work on the subject and relevant in today’s business environment.