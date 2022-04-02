Are you ready for an active retirement?, by Bob Vecchiotti

The great resignation describes a movement where people decide it’s time to resign their current positions and seek new opportunities elsewhere. Some move to new positions in different companies; others start their own business. And then there is retirement. Nearly 50 million people retired in 2021. Many are retirees from corporate America. The basic question remains were they all ready for retirement? Retirement has become a less appealing word in our vocabulary since it implies diminishment — for those who are no longer able to work or are unemployed for lengthy periods of time.
Much has been written about retirement as a stage of life. What was mostly described as the last career by others with no productive employment, and where each retiree defines what retirement is for them. Most describe a healthy leisure time. Then there are others who see many opportunities in a productive life they define. This can include reading for personal growth, writing to share their life’s experiences, giving lectures on interesting topics from travel, hobbies, and part-time or full-time business careers. Five point four million people started their own businesses in 2021. Many moving from corporate America to their own business ventures.
Retirement is a process and sometimes an exceedingly long one. People plan their retirement in their early 50s with leisure at the top of the list. Their plan starts with a strong financial base and includes many leisure activities. Later when the decision to retire is made, it becomes a self-check on their readiness, willingness, and courage to revise and supplement the plan. There is also the active involvement of one’s spouse. Living long has the advantage of time to prepare and implement a joint retirement plan.
Although finances are a major part of retirement, there are some psychological concerns to prepare for as well. Notably the death of a spouse and the provisions of living alone. Or planning for retirement alone. Or being in debt.
Life can be full of challenges unless there is an intense sense of purpose to life and implementing it especially when alone. People who retire with a keen sense of purpose live longer than those who don’t. Just go through the medical records of people who retire with a purpose, or lack thereof. Retirees with a sense of purpose have fewer medical events in their file.
Mary Catherine Bateson the author of “Composing a Life,” describes retirement as “Adult II,” which is a very active, productive life that you can choose. Thinking of retirement as an active period where you sit on boards of directors and not park benches, teach and advise others, and have both relaxation activities and business activities. This is Adult II behavior. She is correct in pointing toward an active retirement with little diminishment for today’s retirees. The new attractiveness of retirement, however, has caused a chronic shortage of talent. There will not be enough young people entering the workforce to compensate for this great retirement.
So, one of your retirement goals could very well be continuing to work in the industry where you came from or deciding on a new business career in a company desperately seeking YOUR talent to fill the void! You have choices!