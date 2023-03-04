If you believe, as research suggests, that sleep optimizes individual performance, and you it difficult to catch some ZZZ’s, then read further! (And no, this is not about the bed with the great mattress and pillows!)
Recent work events and worry about upcoming events tend to be the top employment-related causes for sleep issues. Across organizations and industries, women report significantly more sleep issues and greater sleep deprivation than their male counterparts.
A recent study published in the Consulting Psychology Journal found sleep deprivation is relatively widespread in the leadership population, with the average executive gets six hours of sleep – with 42 percent getting six or fewer hours.
In that same study of people at work, a substantial portion of leaders reported having trouble sleeping. The most common sleeping issue was psychological: being unable to sleep due to thoughts and worries over work. Many leaders in the survey reported that work interfered with their sleep several times a week, including:
23 percent said they are troubled by work-related issues.
22 percent said they analyze or dwell on recent events at work.
20 percent said they worry about upcoming events or issues at work.
What do you do with these findings? As is often the case, some suggestions are common sense. For example, having a relaxing ritual before going to sleep can speed up sleep onset. Self-talk plays a role in preparing for sleep.
Leaders typically do not like discussing sleep habits since more sleep is perceived as having less productive time. Yet, some probing questions might suggest the extent of sleep deprivation for an executive coaching client. For example:
Do you sleep-in on weekends and non-work holidays?
Are you impressed with peers who get more sleep?
Do you have a tough time waking up without an alarm clock?
Do you work right up to bedtime?
Affirmative answers to these questions suggest there are sleep issues revolving around work and even productivity issues while at work.
If a change of sleep pattern is in order, then these added suggestions might be helpful.
Informing the individual of the importance of good sleep habits and introducing mindfulness techniques such as the deep breathing exercise.
Practicing mindfulness exercises helps to relax the mind before sleep.
Set self-motivating goals that encourage relaxation and a good night’s sleep.
To the extent possible, have regular bedtimes and wake up times.
Establish flexible work hours, which can help separate family time from work time.
Motivating yourself to do more to increase quality of sleep and improve performance at work will guarantee a relaxed and even a productive effort in both areas. However, sleep has many factors surrounding it and finding the right fit to assure quality sleep can be a trial-and-error experience. The answer is keep trying to find what works best for you!
