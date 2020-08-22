Why don't public officials understand the basics of a budget?, by John McGauley

People probably didn’t notice this, but there was a teleconference Aug. 13. It was organized by Annie Kuster, our representative in the august United States House of Representatives, who is, by the way, up for re-election this November, and will probably achieve that since we send about 95 percent of all our elected folks back to the federal trough.
(Before I get to my main point here, an aside that I find fascinating: Many people I run into aren’t even aware that ALL the country’s 435 members of the House of Representatives are up for re-election every two years. So much for civics being dropped from the public-school curricula.)
Anyway, Kuster organized this call with a bunch of mayors and city managers in her district to have them make their case for more federal money to offset the effects of our economic implosion because of COVID-19. Keene Mayor George Hansel and City Manager Elizabeth Dragon were among the attendees.
In a nutshell, the call was a litany of woe-is-us tales about how much money local governments are going to need in the coming months, and next year, to re-fill their coffers because tax revenues have been decimated by the one-two rabbit punches of no room and meals tax, and company closings.
What I found most amazing about this teleconference was that in the reporting of it, not once did any of the gaggle of city officials, or Kuster herself, ever bring up, mention, or breathe a word about cities cutting back on their spending.
Not a word about that; only we want more, more, more from the money tree that is the federal government. It’s funny to me that the term “federal funds” is used as if it’s not our own tax money, but comes from someplace else, like a volcano in Madagascar.
Not a word about maybe doing what every other small business and big company has had to do since March — furlough or lay off employees, curtail benefits and expenses, and postpone capital expenditures.
Dragon, because she isn’t a politician but a bureaucrat, probably inadvertently let the cat out of the bag when she said the following:
“If we see a shift and our commercial values begin to drop, it’s going to shift to the residential sector. Which will increase the overall tax burden for our families living here.”
“If” is the operative word. There is no “if” about it.
Translation: Citizens of Keene, get ready to take it in the gut — like you always do!
A politician like Mayor Hansel would never say something like this. Here’s what he said:
“If we can come up with some programs and some support, the projects will be there that will really drive our economy forward and help us reposition for the future.”
This is why Hansel will eventually become our governor — because he can so well sidestep with fancy yet evasive language the fact that Keene residents are going to take it in the gut again.
Elected officials and government functionaries do not have it in their DNA to understand the first basic of economics that would be obvious to the owner of a food truck. That is, when less money comes in, you curtail spending.
Do they not realize that during these times we don’t need brand-new Ford Explorers for city officials, and we don’t need two big city trucks, and three employees, while only one of them is ever-so-slowly cutting a little bit of brush with a weed-whacker at the Ashuelot Dam behind Starbucks, as I witnessed the other day. (A private landscaping company would have sent one truck, one man, and had the job done in half the time.)
Don’t even get me started on the school district, which eats up two-thirds of your real-estate tax bill. And compounding the felony are the retirement and medical benefits of the city and the schools, both contractual concessions made with unions during the salad days but which now will be so much more burdensome.
The blunt reality is this: Keene and the surrounding communities are in for two to three years of harder times because of the damage incurred by COVID-19 shutdown. Yes, Smith’s Medical is expanding by 100 employees so it can produce the vaccine syringes, but a bunch of companies are downsizing or closing. Keene’s always been a small-business town, and scores of them have shuttered, are going to close or slow-walk their way back to health.
Why is that all these swell folks in government and politics find it impossible to deliver bad news in a format that’s understandable?
I’ll finish with this gem, again from City Manager Dragon. She said city officials are worried residents may struggle to make tax and utility payments.
Ya think?
Notice, too, that she said it’s about city officials being “worried.” It’s homeowners who should be worried.