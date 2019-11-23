What secret is keeping Congress from granting Swanzey a single ZIP code?, by John McGauley

I’ve been transfixed, befuddled and confused by what’s been going on in Washington. To me, it’s so demoralizing.
No, no, not the impeachment hearings.
Rather, it’s the outright refusal of the United States Congress to grant Swanzey one uniform, townwide ZIP code.
You would think that our state’s two U.S. senators, both of whom introduced the legislation long ago, would be able to elbow and politic their way into persuading their colleagues to ram through a law that would force the United States Postal Service to allow all Swanzey residents to live peaceably under the single 03446 ZIP code.
But no. Despite first being introduced by the two senators in another form in 2017, the proposed measure has languished for nigh on three years now and it’s still stalled out somewhere in the bowels of Congress. Known as S.B. S.2759, the bill has been read twice on the Senate floor, but has yet to receive a vote. So, it languishes in the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, apparently a political hot potato as dangerous to touch as say, means testing for Social Security.
According to a story in this past week’s Sentinel, a spokesperson from the office of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not immediately return a request for comment on when the bill may come to the floor for a full vote.
Didn’t return a request for comment? Sure. It’s so like that cagey and duplicitous, not to mention misogynistic, turtle-lookalike McConnell, putting it to our two girls in the Senate.
My question is what dark-money forces are preventing this uniform ZIP code from becoming reality? You know, McConnell is a Republican from the South, our two senators are Yankee Democrats. Is there some secret agenda being fought over by clandestine forces?
It’s a complex issue with a deep background, this Swanzey ZIP code saga, akin to perhaps what led to the Missouri Compromise or the Taft-Hartley Act. North Swanzey shares the ZIP code used by Keene, Roxbury and Surry — 03431 — rather than taking the 03446 code used by the rest of Swanzey. Otherwise, the exception among Swanzey’s five villages are the post office boxes in West Swanzey, which have their own ZIP code of 03469.
Got that? Probably not, but suffice it to say it’s somehow a horribly contentious issue that has fermented feuds and pitted brother against brother for three score and 10.
There’s much more to the story than I can explain in this short column, but the details can grow tiresome; leave those to a professional. I will say, though, that if this issue is eventually solved, it will cause real problems when Swanzey residents go to Irving and Mr. Mike’s to get gas and they have to put in a ZIP code when using a credit card.
You know, this is par for the course for Swanzey, which I have found to be a place so different from the rest of the world. There are five, six, or maybe an infinite number of villages within its boundaries. Its roads twist and turn seemingly forever, but don’t appear to end up anywhere. There are many homes there but I suspect some are just phony stage props. Light seems to bend in Swanzey and an hour there can feel either like a week, or just a minute; time is meaningless. And then there is Sam’s Outfitters, which I love.
I’ve found Swanzey residents to be of generally strong stock, simple in their customs and habits, but friendly, well-meaning folk who have a tendency to stay indoors for their eight-month winter.
But I digress, back to the ZIP code thing. Here’s a precious quote from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who along with Sen. Maggie Hassan, introduced the proposed ZIP code legislation:
“This is a simple legislative fix that is long overdue and will improve the daily life of Swanzey residents.”
Do you think that a multi-millionaire United States senator could possibly know anything about the “daily life” of Swanzey residents? Very unlikely. Nobody can rationally explain Swanzey, much less the daily life of its residents.
One side note: There’s a file photograph that the Sentinel published this week from 2018 when Shaheen sat down in Swanzey’s Whitcomb Hall to “discuss” the need for all of Swanzey to have one zip code throughout town.
It’s an unintentionally hilarious photo because the dozen or so people listening to her have facial expressions of such vast boredom, as if she’s reading to them the United States Postal Service letter-carrier’s manual.
You can’t make this stuff up. I say give Swanzey seven different zip codes, all in Roman numerals, sit back and watch the fun.