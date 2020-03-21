We're living in 'interesting times'; I could do without it, by John McGauley

There’s an old expression that most of you have probably heard: “May you live in interesting times.”
I never really quite understood the meaning of that adage, so I did a little research on its origin. I found out that its provenance is murky, with some sources claiming it has ancient Chinese roots, and it’s meant as a curse. That’s certainly ironic. But other sources say its origin is British, from a politician of the last century, alluding to some then-current political crisis.
Well, right now I wish we were living through some uninteresting times. Thank the COVID-19 virus for that.
I’m writing this column on Tuesday, and it won’t be published until this weekend; much will happen in between to change the situation worldwide — and locally. It changes by the hour, in fact.
But here are some observations, from the perspective of Keene and its surrounding towns, as of Tuesday.
Most of us, by a huge margin, are showing a resiliency that is heartening. It’s obvious that people have furrowed brows and serious looks on their faces, but we’re adjusting to quick and radical modifications in our day-to-day lives. There’s been a bit of scatological humor caused by the mad rush to wipe clean the shelves of toilet paper, but that seems like a way to release the tension of the situation.
You have to admit that people alive today haven’t had to experience such a pandemic, since the most recent one to have such life-changing consequences occurred in 1918. Yes, we’ve had our national traumas — the Kennedy assassination and 9/11 come to mind immediately — but nothing along the lines of this virus. Up until now, when the word virus was used, it come to conventionally mean malware on our computers.
On Monday — a gorgeous, bright day here in our region — I got the sense as I ran some errands, that there was a feeling among those I encountered of getting ready for a blizzard, but minus the glee of looking forward to a beautiful landscape. The title of the 1962 Ray Bradbury novel “Something Wicked This Way Comes” came to mind.
I volunteer as a driver for a medical transportation outfit, and I had to take two people to Cheshire Medical Center Monday. There were four nurses out front screening people to find out if they had coughs or fevers. All four were cheerful but earnest, two of them decked out in green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the day following. Inside, the clinic was largely bereft of patients, since most of the regular doctor’s appointments and non-emergency procedures have been postponed, readying for patients who might be more seriously ill from the virus.
I had to go to the N.H. Department of Motor Vehicles to renew my driver’s license — the place next to the State Police barracks here in Keene — and it was crowded. The faces on the people waiting in line were a bit dour and sullen, but that just might have been normal for those waiting in DMV offices on any given day in any given location. One person had a coughing fit and it got everyone’s attention.
I also had occasion to stop at Gomarlo’s Market in Swanzey, on my way back from taking home those who I’d brought to the clinic. It was busy at the meat counter, but everybody was behaving nicely, buying ground beef, chicken and pork chops in amounts that would have seemed unusual just a week before. I bought a pound of very thick-sliced bacon. One of the butchers in back told me he’d been working non-stop for two days, preparing food for customers.
Later in the day I took a long walk. The YMCA had closed but I wanted my daily exercise. The pedestrian pathway from West Keene to downtown was more crowded than usual with those who had the same idea — getting exercise.
I noticed, too, that the vehicle traffic on the roads was much lighter than usual, secondary roads almost empty of cars. The parking lot of Savings Bank of Walpole on West Street had no cars in the parking lot. D’Angelo’s and Dunkin’ had very few customers.
I’ve often written — in my snarky tone — that Keene and the Monadnock Region is a backwater, a sort of Mayberry. As of Tuesday, there were no cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Cheshire County, but that will change. No place is a backwater now.
Speaking of snark, I notice very little of it now, and no sarcasm or cynicism, and a rapidly-vanishing divisive tone in our political discourse, which was so ubiquitous just a week ago. There is a very, very serious task at hand, and the yeomanry DNA of the American people is surfacing. All hands-on-deck; close ranks; there’s a job to do.
I’ll host my regular radio talk-show Friday, I’ll bring my sanitizing wipes for the microphone, and I’m thinking about what tone I want to encourage. Should it be up-beat, bringing up subjects like what activities can be done at home, or should it dwell on the implications of this spreading virus?
One additional thought, and I think it’s important. For our entire lives — and I include everyone in this — we’ve been the beneficiaries of such wondrous things. Outstanding medical advances, communication technology that would have been deemed miraculous only two decades ago, abundance of food and goods and opportunities to travel the world. Prosperity, prosperity, prosperity since World War II. There are virtually no people around today who were adults during the Great Depression or World War II.
Interesting times indeed.