Virus aside, we have met the enemy, and he is us, by John McGauley

Bear with me on this, but I’ve got a lot of beefs, maybe you do, too, since the onset of COVID-19 months ago, and all that’s occurred subsequently.
In no particular order, I’ll start with sports, professional and collegiate. Not to put too fine a point on it, I don’t care if they ever resume playing.
I’m serious about this.
I’ll start with professional sports. The trials and tribulations of boys/men who receive millions of dollars for just playing a little ball game don’t resonate with me in the least. The average MLB player earns $4.38 million a year. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will get $450 million over a 10-year period.
$450 million! That’s just about the same amount of money the City of Atlanta spends every year.
That for one 24-year-old man who knows how to throw a ball.
Then there’s the owners, almost all billionaires. I don’t care a whit about them, when waiters and waitresses have lost their jobs, along with the owners of small businesses that have foundered during this time. Now that we’ve been through just the initial phase, witnessing the death of hundreds of thousands from COVID-19, don’t the travails of New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft and his predilections for “massages” sound so tawdry and unimportant?
Then there is NCAA collegiate sports. It’s even worse. These universities make millions, too, from it, and don’t even have to pay their players. College athletics, at the Division I level, has been a viper pit of duplicity, mendacity, corruption and greed for half a century, all under the rotted rubric of pretending to advance academics — what a crock!
Sports was spiraling out of control before the virus, and I hope COVID-19 gut-punches it to its knees. Tom Brady’s future holds absolutely no interest to me, unless he moves to Africa and works — for no pay — as a stretcher-bearer at a remote clinic in Uganda.
Second. If I see another virtue-signaling music/film/TV “star” telling me how to act or what to believe, I’ll puke. They live in mansions and, like those in professional sports, make millions. Their lives are nothing like that of real people who have to do their own grocery shopping and struggle to pay a mortgage. A pox on them. Maybe this COVID virus will ram down their throats the realization that they’re not special, their only talent is they read words in front of cameras, words written by other people. Yet they posture as if they worked with Mother Teresa on the streets of Calcutta for two decades. Stay in your mansions and shut up!
Third. Big corporations. Talk about virtue-signaling. They’re oh-so-caring. At least that’s what they say in endless advertising campaigns. Balderdash! Corporations have only one goal, and it’s the same as pro-football team owners and celebrities: to make as much money as they can. If they have to fire a thousand schmoes to reach that goal, they’ll do it in an instant. Fie upon them!
Fourth. The “media.” Yeah, you; both The Washington Post and Fox News, purporting to bless us all with the truth, when you’re both biased, agenda-mongers. What a fraud. May you both rot!
Fifth. Our elected leaders, both parties in equal measure. I don’t even need to explain this other than to say almost every one of them exemplify and personify some or all of the Seven Deadly Sins. I hope all you incumbents are thrown out of office in November.
Sixth. Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates. That smug guy who runs Apple. And the Google people. Shut up, all of you, with your self-righteous rhetoric; you made it to where you are because of a couple of good ideas and dollops of good luck. You got that? Good luck. Without it you’d just be schmucks like the rest of us.
And, finally, now, I’ll spew my most acidic bile on … us.
That’s correct. Us.
We created big-time sports, professional and collegiate, in all its panoply of greed and corruption. It would not exist in the form it does without our watching it, idolizing its vapid and idiotic format and “heroes,” following its greedy owners, placing stickers on our cars showing we support it, wearing T-shirts and sweatshirts with others’ names emblazoned on them.
We voted for those craven politicians who exploit and divide us. Or, a lot of us didn’t bother to get off our rear ends to even vote. Apathy is actually the biggest factor in why we get who we do, so we deserve them.
I could go on and on, but the point is that before the virus, before we had to screech on the brakes to life as we used to live it, we were getting out of control. The idiotic and endless chaos of sports, politics, Hollywood, business … were just a reflection of us.
We were, each and every one of us, and perhaps still are, human with all our faults. We came to adore wealth, pray at the altar of false gods. Values cherished by our ancestors dropped off our culture like old shingles from a roof. Our families deteriorated, our schools ran off the rails, we scrambled on out-of-control treadmills and wondered what the hell was happening to our culture. Us. We were happening to our culture.
We had no say on COVID-19; it arrived like the Biblical thief in the night, or to use another analogy, it cold-cocked us with a 2x4.
We’ve stumbled, scrambled and panicked and we’re still not out of the woods.
But maybe we’ll learn something from this. Maybe.