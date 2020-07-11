Turns out, you CAN get there from here; but first, a story, by Johm McGauley

Have you ever noticed that when you need to tell someone where a place is, you’re at a loss to give precise directions?
Nor can you recall the exact name of the place. Or the address. Or even a street name.
That doesn’t prevent you from giving explicit and long instructions that include a side order of a lot of superfluous, yet interesting, information.
This is how directions are given in our area. I do it this way, and everybody I know does the same thing.
“Windows repaired? Oh, yeah, go to that place, I don’t know the street name, but it’s near that intersection where a bunch of roads come together, where nobody really stops. Oh, yeah, Carbone’s; I knew it was an Italian name. He keeps all those windows lined up outside his building on the sidewalk. It’s kind of on the way to McDonald’s but not really. He’s been there for years.”
“OK, you’re coming into Winchester, there’s that old junk store on the right, I think they used to call it Fat Chance Antiques but it’s got a new name now. Go to that main intersection, there’s an old pizza restaurant on the right — it’s been closed for years — right across from that is Mr. Mike’s gas station. I think it’s Mr. Mike’s, but I’m not sure. Then right at that intersection is that new whiskey company. I don’t remember the name, though.”
“Go out near Spofford, it’s on the right and they sell all sorts of leather stuff. You go past I think an old run-down motel and it’s on the right. It’s not a motel anymore, but people live there. I can’t remember the name of the place but they got leather boots, wallets, all sorts of stuff. I think they got a neon sign. A lot of bikers go there to get leather jackets and stuff. If you get to Spofford, you went too far.”
“I go to that dentist who’s down by the food kitchen. The new fire department is near there, too, you know, where they spent so much money to build. And the Social Security office is there, too. Some of the parking meters take change, but most of them need that silly sticker you get from that machine. There’s a bunch of dentists down there. I don’t know why there’s so many dentists there.”
“OK, go down Park Ave. to just before Plotkin’s Furniture — they just closed last year and we used to get mattresses there. I think we bought an easy chair there, too. Take a left and keep going. You go past the high school, then just keep going straight. You’ll see the sign for an old-folks home on the left, but I can never remember its name — I think Langley Place or Langford Place — whatever. No, no, it’s Langdon Place. Now keep going and on the right is the hog farm. That’s where he sells bacon and pork chops and other stuff. He’s got a flag out and it’s all on the honor system, but sometimes he’s there.”
“The Friendly Farm? Oh, you know where that is. You go out past Marlborough, watch your speed because the cops hide behind that sign, then you go up past that restaurant that used to be Audrey’s but then it changed and now it’s closed. Piedra Fina, I think they called it. No, wait! Piedra Fina is before it but it’s closed, too. But they had the same owner. She had an ice cream store, too. Go past those lakes that they drain during the winter and there it is — Friendly Farm.”
“The new car wash? OK, go past that roundabout that’s crazy. When you’re past there, watch for people making turns into Fairfield’s, and then keep going straight, but not for long. I think you go past JimEddies, you know where they got that huge barbecue smoker? It might be before that, though, I’m not sure. Anyway, it’s around there, on the right. I think there’s a store next to it that sells cigarettes, but I’m not sure if it’s right next door or not. If you get to Hamshaw’s, you’ve gone way too far.”
“OK, you know where that new ice arena is, you know, down by the police station? OK, go past there and on the left are a bunch of buildings. That’s PC Connection, but there’s no big sign there. Wait, I think PC Connection changed its name, but I don’t what it is now. They started out in Marlow, you know.”
“Pizza Pie? Oh, they moved from being next to Valvoline, you know, the oil-changing place where the workers stand out in front with signs? They’re out by the old Paul’s Choice. What a great place to buy meat back in the day. You know, across the street from the old bank that’s now a Dunkin’ Donuts? Bank of Walpole has a place out there now, too.”
Around here places are known by the stories that can be told about them, the landmarks they’re near, or the names of places that used to be there.
For a future column, write me with your candidate for the most arcane, oblique, convoluted, long-winded directions you’ve heard to places around here