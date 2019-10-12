There's something to be learned in Keene schools, and it's not pretty, by John McGauley

Oh, we’ve got serious trouble in our schools.
Buried in a complicated unfair labor practice charge filed recently by the Keene teachers union against the Keene School District is the following precious nugget of a paragraph, which didn’t get the news attention it deserved — maybe because it coincided with the wonderfully successful DeMar Marathon or Democratic Party hopefuls swarming our region:
“In short order after being elected, (William Gillard, president of KEA) began to hear from union members in one particular school about how their working conditions were detrimentally impacted by ever-increasing incidents of student violence. This violence resulted in injuries to staff including, but not limited to, broken bones, lacerations, contusions, concussions, psychological trauma and other injuries. For context, in 2016, 15 employee injuries were reported district-wide. In 2017, 53 were reported. In 2018, the reported injuries increased to 103 and in the first six months of 2019, 92 employee injuries had been reported.”
Really? If these were guards at the Cheshire County jail, the prisoners would be under full lockdown. Lacerations? Concussions? Contusions? If it were factory employees suffering such injuries, OSHA would have closed it down. If Keene cops experienced these kinds and number of injuries, they’d summon the Bearcat for every disturbance.
These are our schools.
This whole thing erupted a couple of weeks ago when the teachers union said two teachers, including the union president himself, Gillard, were unfairly disciplined after dropping a dime on a kid they said brought ammunition to school and made some threats.
The school district, in a filing defending itself, said the teachers were disciplined because one, they failed to follow proper bureaucratic protocol for reporting nefarious activities and two, failed to obey the federal privacy law for students, which goes by the acronym FERPA.
The union says that’s all balderdash, that the school district board and administrators wanted to punish whistleblowers who let the public know what a rowdy and dangerous place their schools are.
Now there’s a rowboat full of lawyers involved and you know where that’s going to lead — to another rowboat full of lawyers.
But the arcane points of the charges and counter-charges between the two entities are secondary to the teachers union’s claim that more than 100 teachers and aides are injured each year in our city’s classrooms. And based upon what teachers have told me in recent years about the chaos in the schools, I’m inclined to believe the union’s claims.
These teachers and aides aren’t running into doors or falling off ladders. They’re being assaulted by students.
Now because of these union charges and school district counter-charges, the whole ugly secret about how violent our schools have become has been dragged out in the open, much as I believe the school board and administration would rather it not burst upon the public stage. It makes the recent controversy over the high school’s decision to do away with exams and grade-point averages sound almost quaint.
Okay, so some kid comes to school and flashes around ammunition and makes threats. What would you do if you were a teacher? A) Follow protocol and notify the assigned “monitors” in the school? B) Keep in mind that you don’t want to violate any federal privacy law? C) Scream to high heaven?
Is it any wonder why two out of three new teachers quit within five years? Is it any mystery there are a lot more parents schooling their kids at home?
My recommendation would be that any teacher who’s injured by a student should immediately call 911, be taken to the emergency room, call the police, make a report, file a charge against the kid, and the school district should compensate them for all medical and court costs. Haul the kid’s parents in front of a judge.
At every school board meeting, a report of all injuries suffered by teachers since the previous meeting should be made public, along with the nature of the injury and where it took place. Also, the administrators must report what was done with the kid who caused the injury. No names mentioned, of course, because we don’t want anyone’s privacy disrupted, for heaven’s sake, although all the teachers and administrators will know who it is.
Broken bones. Lacerations. Contusions. You think education can exist alongside that? The police wouldn’t tolerate it, nor would the jail, nor would any company in town. So why do we tolerate it at the institution entrusted with the care of our children?