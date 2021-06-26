The victimization of our sidewalks and other topics, by John McGauley

Bear with me as I address a mélange of stuff that’s been circling around in my brain, looking for a place to land.
So, I was at a recent meeting of local environmentalists, we were discussing where might be a good place to erect a big windmill in downtown Keene, and I turned to the guy next to me and asked him where he dumps the engine oil from his lawn mower.
“I pour it behind the bushes in my neighbor’s backyard,” I told him.
That’s a joke, of course, and I think it’s pretty funny. You know, humor is a confection of unexpected incongruity, irony and poking fun at the sanctimonious. I didn’t go to a meeting of local environmentalists and probably never will. I certainly don’t pour my old engine oil in my neighbor’s backyard. I pour it in my own backyard.
By my accounting, humor was killed about five years ago, murdered by the troika of political correctness, “woke” and cancel-culture movements.
Sidewalks, those most mundane of things, were the subject of some wrangling when the city of Keene approved its budget, but not before rejecting a proposal to transfer $67,000 from a street-maintenance line to a sidewalk-repair line. Two councilors championed the measure, one of them saying at a meeting that our sidewalks have been the “victims” of “systemic neglect.” I find it difficult to place the anthropomorphic sentiment of victimization to concrete, but everybody’s a victim these days, I suppose, even sidewalks. I think that the poor sidewalks on Park Avenue have been horribly singled out for victimization and systemic neglect, the evil tree roots have been particularly cruel to them.
I suspect what will happen now is the city of Keene will hire a consulting firm out of Boston — for $30,000 — to walk our sidewalks and tell us just how badly they’ve been treated, and what we can do to make them feel better. Sidewalk whisperers.
Another thing that came up at the budget approval meeting was an additional allocation of $275,000 to our police department. No, not for cameras or new tires on our very own Bearcat, but to pay hefty costs associated with its pension program that the city said were unexpected.
Actually, that’s an untruth. They couldn’t have been unexpected. The dirty little secret about our city-employee pension plans is that our past city fathers, mothers and city managers, along with our state legislators — now either dead or retired and relocated to Florida — promised the public employee unions these generous pension and benefits packages long ago, knowing full well they’d never be around to actually have to fund them. The school districts did the same thing. Ha, ha, the joke’s on us.
Speaking of cameras for police, I have an idea. How about cameras for teachers, too? This past COVID year airbrushed out of the picture what was a topic of much controversy in our local school system a year before the pandemic — increased violence upon teachers done by feral kids who aren’t punished.
Remember that story? The teacher’s union filed a complaint with the state that the administrators muzzled teachers who complained about being battered about by these kids. I wouldn’t be surprised if some teachers loved distance education this past year if only to be away from a classroom system that now operates solely to gingerly accommodate the bottom 10 percent of the student population.
The labor shortage has grown so dire one employer told me he’s considering hiring convicted felons, as long as their crime didn’t involve shooting anyone — or arson. It’s gotten so bad the city had to close Robin Hood pool this summer for lack of lifeguards. Maybe their requirement that they know how to swim is a bit too restrictive.
The Sentinel publishes daily what’s called “From the Files,” snippets from that day’s newspaper files of 50 and 25 years ago. Here’s one I found from June 22, 1971:
“Ever notice how the ‘he’ comes before ‘she’ in expressions like ‘Mr. and Mrs.,’ ‘brothers and sisters,’ ‘male and female’? If you have, you are already aware of sexism as expressed in the English language — or in the words of a California woman compiling a book on the subject: ‘Manglish.’”
Oh, how innocent we all were in 1971. “Mrs.?” Maybe I’ll start using it again to be incongruous, ironic and poke fun at the hall monitors who’ve taken over. Hardy-har-har.
Water and sewer rates are going up and there’s been some wrangling about that, too. I’m not so sure that our water and sewer system has been victimized by systemic neglect, but part of the reason is COVID last year delayed infrastructure cost increases. Plus, it’s very expensive to provide clean water, and essential to maintaining a civilized society. And water our lawns.
According to government figures, each and every American uses 80 to 100 gallons of water a day, and that’s just for indoor use. I would imagine that’s mostly for showers. In keeping with our government’s compulsion to amass statistics, the CDC — the maligned agency everyone knows now — reports that the average shower lasts eight minutes and uses about 17 gallons of water. The average shower is eight minutes long? I usually do one in three, but I don’t use soap.
Are daily showers even necessary? Cannot we just subject our bodies to some systemic neglect?