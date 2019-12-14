The summer I built patios and Tricky Dick made my father cry, by John McGauley

Witnessing these latest impeachment-related events reminds me of years ago, when I listened on the radio to the Watergate hearings throughout the hot summer of 1974.
I was 21 years old that year and had a little one-man business building brick patios in the suburbs of St. Louis. I really didn’t know what I was doing, but that’s beside the point, I’ve gone through life really not knowing what I’m doing yet it hasn’t stopped me from faking it. Don’t we all?
Building patios is why I know it was a very hot summer. I was all of 150 pounds and rock-solid muscle from hauling bricks all day, a gallon jug of water by my side and my neck and arms as tan as they could get (one reason I’m at the dermatologist so often now.) I could work all day like a Missouri mule and drink so much beer at night that Anheuser-Busch made sure I stayed healthy.
I had an old Magnavox AM radio and there really wasn’t much else to listen to except the hearings; they were being played on all the stations.
It was captivating, listening to the dulcet Southern tones of Sen. Sam Ervin, who was conducting the hearings. The witnesses were riveting, the drama palpable. There was an unmistakable sense that the Senate version of a Wagnerian opera was reaching a crescendo. These were momentous tectonic shifts in American history, coming simultaneously as the dreaded war in Vietnam was winding down to what would be its tragic coda the following year in the heart-breaking scene of American helicopters evacuating the United States Embassy in Saigon.
No, I’m not taking this where you might think: I’m not going to opine about Adam Schiff or Jerry Nadler or Donald Trump or Nancy Pelosi. We all have taken sides on this one, and nothing anyone can say or write will change your opinion.
Instead, I recall something else that summer.
I saw my father cry. I’d never seen him cry before.
It was the evening of the day Richard Nixon resigned, Aug. 8, 1974.
My dad was standing on the back porch in the dark, I recall, and like the summer had been, it was hot and muggy. I came out to see him, actually I was probably on my way out with friends to drink beer and smoke cigarettes.
He was crying over Nixon’s resignation. He said he felt betrayed. He’d been a Nixon man all along and Tricky Dick had let him down big time, lied to him. He would have no truck with that.
I’m now seven years older than he was that day he stood on the back porch. I was no fan of Nixon, but I remember feeling melancholy for my father.
Here was a man who’d gone through the Great Depression and World War II, serving in the United States Army. There were millions of men around then who could say the same.
They had a set of beliefs that were rock-solid for them — the United States was a great country; hard work was its reward; family came foremost; faith in God meant something; people behaved themselves.
I could sense, though, that while he stood there thinking about Nixon’s resignation, he realized the world in which he had been raised and for which he had such faith, was slipping away into the past. And, it was.
Now, I feel the same way for my own time, a slipping away of something very familiar, something that was close and comforting and steady.
I didn’t grow up with the same credo he did, but my own generation’s creed, a bit which carried over from his own time, but with our own completely new spin.
Now the rules I knew — that spin we developed — don’t apply.
I think many of my generation, regardless of their political bent, are befuddled, confused and even angry that they don’t “get” today. If the changes that were wrought during the 1960s and 1970s were momentous, there is a fear now among us that things are running out of control, we’re on a train at breakneck speed, and not so sure there’s anyone in the engineer’s cab.
There is a chasm now that appears too wide to jump, politically and morally. There is an all-enveloping “us” and “them” that might be fatal. Maybe we’re all on the back porch of our mind, looking out at the nighttime sky and wondering where it’s all headed.
But maybe fear and befuddlement are just signs of age. Although I felt sorry for my father, I was eager to get on with life, as I hope young people are now. I hope.
Hey, snap out of it! It’s my shtick to be pessimistic. Christmas is a comin’ and the geese are getting fat!
But it’s nice to remember being 150 pounds of pure muscle and looking forward to the nighttime.