The stories later on may be the best part of family summer vacations, by John McGauley

The other night, at a socially distanced get-together on a neighbor’s back deck, we were lamenting the fact that no one would be taking a vacation this summer due to the pandemic.
The conversation shifted to memorable family vacations. One guy told a story about one he’d been on as a young boy, sometime in the late 1960s.
They were from England, and his father had insisted that they take a driving trip to see the United States, you know, to experience what life was like on the other side of the pond.
The trip entailed 6,000 miles in two weeks in a Dodge Coronet, towing a small camper.
With that brief preamble, I knew I was in for a good story.
Now, do the arithmetic — 6,000 miles in 14 days is more than 400 miles a day.
I remember this quote from him:
“ ‘There it is, boys, Mount Rushmore,’ my father said, as we drove right by it. ‘That’s Washington and some other presidents, ‘he said as we whizzed by.”
I was laughing so hard when he told of the other exploits on that trip, a dash by the Grand Canyon, a chaotic sweaty drive through Death Valley without air conditioning, and getting hopelessly lost in New York City.
The Family Vacation. Who can forget them? They even made a movie about it many years ago, and the film remains a classic.
First, in those days very few families flew to their destinations. Much too expensive. You drove in big clunky cars with names like Coronet, Delta 88, Strato-cruiser, The Rambler Classic or Pontiac Streamliner. All cars, no matter how cheap, had fancy names and hood ornaments.
Air conditioning wasn’t very common in cars, nor was power steering. Seat belts were rare, and car radios featured only AM frequencies. A lot of station wagons — remember them? — had the third row of seats facing backward, so in a rear-end accident the passengers were almost guaranteed to be killed or horribly maimed. Why did it take decades for engineers and designers to think of some safety features in automobiles? Why did it not occur to parents to say to themselves, “Hey, you think it’s wise to take a really long trip in a death trap?”
Driving long distances back then was nothing like it is now. Interstate highways were just coming on the scene, and there were no fast-food or chain restaurants, but places like “Lucy’s Dinette” or “Carl’s Hot Dogs.”
In my family’s case, my father would roll up to some such place, the parking lot was always unpaved, and my mother would say “Jack, let me check the restrooms,” which meant she’d scout it out, the cleanliness of the bathrooms being the tip-off to the quality of the place. I’ve carried that lesson with me throughout life — restrooms are a must-see before dining at restaurants as they are proxies for the kitchen cleanliness.
Most of the time, though, we’d carry food with us in iced-up coolers and stop by the side of the road and make our own meals, usually just sandwiches and milk, occasionally some RC Cola and Mambo Pies for dessert.
People have told me that they often camped while traveling the highways, but we never did that, my father said he’d spent four years in the Army “camping” and that he was never going to do that again.
Although Holiday Inns were just arriving on the scene, the first motel chain, we stayed mostly in places that had gaudy neon signs out front that advertised “Air Conditioning” or “Phones Available.” I recall that the beds were always slanted in peculiar ways. Many of these places also had little tourist spots located next door, like a big teepee that sold fake hatchets and colorful towels.
One motel I recall had a place next door with a huge sign that said “Snake Man,” and for a quarter you could watch him go into a pen with dozens of big rattlers and handle them. Try catching something that colorful at an Embassy Suites these days.
Destinations were not like they are today, not places like Hilton Head, Hawaii or Baja. No, sir, you went to places like “Ben’s Seaside Resort,” which really wasn’t “seaside,” and the “resort” was really just a playground. Regardless, though, you were on vacation and what do little kids know? They’re happy to be taken anywhere that isn’t their home.
There’s an age, too, where a kid realizes that the family vacation is something to be loathed. I think it’s about 12 or so, and you sit in the car and don’t answer any conversational query from your parents for an entire week. You have come to understand that the swimming suit your dad wears at the beach is horrible and four times larger than necessary. Your mother is a crabby nag. Only years later do you understand that she was in the throes of “the change of life.” Come to think of it, so were you.
At that age, and into teenagedom, you realize that your family vacation is really just the definition of pathos, although you don’t know that word yet. Everything bores and depresses you, from the cheap arcade with the machine that flattens pennies to the historical markers along the side of the road that point out this is the place where the sewing machine was invented.
But then life goes on, and someday in the future you’re the guy at the wheel of an air-conditioned car, pulling up to a Homewood Suites. And tomorrow you’ll be at Niagara Falls with kids who couldn’t care less, but it’s the middle of the measly two-week vacation you get each year. Your swimming suit is big and billowy, just as you like it.
You check in, drop your bags on the floor of your hotel room, and inspect the bathroom.