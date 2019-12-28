The really big story in Keene this year is what didn't happen, by John McGauley

It’s that time: to ponder The Sentinel’s “top story of 2019.”
Here are the candidates, as published by the paper:
Walldogs leave a 16-mural legacy in Keene. That’s a good up-beat story for the area.
ConVal, other districts sue state over education funding. Important, but this story began way back in the previous century, and hasn’t been resolved yet.
Two people killed in Hinsdale; suspect found dead. Murder is always compelling reading, but this story is little remembered.
Democrat presidential aspirants invade the region. Interesting, but not much hard national news came from visits to Cheshire County, the biggest being Joe Biden thought he was in Vermont.
Keene elects new mayor and several new council members. Big story.
Marlborough animal cruelty case resolves with adoption of dogs. The story went on so long most people stopped caring.
Pho Keene Great restaurant name draws worldwide attention. A stupid story from beginning to end.
Route 9 bridge completed in Sullivan, and its detour lifted. Not a very dramatic story.
Allow me to expound, though on two other stories listed by the paper as candidates, which I believe are of the utmost importance.
They are: 1) Keene teachers’ union and board clash over safety concern reports and 2) Keene High School switches to “competency-based education.”
These stories squeaked out, not because school leaders wanted the public to know — just the opposite in fact — but because accidental circumstances forced them to become “news.”
The dime was dropped on this competency-based education fraud because somebody went public with internal emails never meant to be public. The initiative, which eliminates class rank and exams, is a crock from start to finish, foisted upon unsuspecting citizens under the “Cone of Silence” also known as SAU-29. It got slipped in under cover of darkness, which administrators rightly understood would be the only way it could be done. Once they got caught, high school administrators scrambled to catch up with the story by holding a public meeting where they described an initiative that made absolutely no sense.
The other story, which also would have never been revealed to the taxpayers, came about because administrators shot themselves in the foot by disciplining the head of the teachers’ union for some flimsy infraction of the privacy law that protects all the bad-apple students. That resulted in a huge official complaint to the state charging mistreatment of teachers. Under the state’s sunshine laws, documents told a story of out-of-control students beating up teachers.
The district and the high school people did a little tap dance around these two news leaks, then clammed up. It’s been radio silence ever since; all the big salaries are hiding under the proverbial bed at SAU 29.
The school board, ostensibly in control of our schools, look like deer caught in the headlights.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if 500 people showed up at the next school board meeting asking questions about these two subjects? That’s a fantasy, really, because voters rarely show up at meetings, much to the delight of the board and administration. Democracy dies in the darkness, remember.
As long as I’m on the subject of big stories, another one is the announcement by C&S Wholesale Grocers a couple of weeks ago that they’ve lost a significant chunk of their business.
The story is not about C&S specifically, from my perspective. In fact, Keene is blessed to have had them locate its headquarters here in the first place. In business, firms lose clients and customers all the time; it’s just a reality.
The much bigger story connected with this is that for years, Keene and its surrounding towns have done nothing — nothing — to market themselves nationally and recruit new business and industry to our area.
Now with this C&S news, we got caught with our pants down.
I’ve highlighted this chronic lassitude, complacency and self-satisfied smugness of the city in my column at least a dozen times over the past years, yet the city continues to feel it’s somehow a very special place that people naturally would want to come here.
No, they don’t. They got hundreds of other places to go, with better weather and more welcoming city governments. And much lower taxes.
We’re going to have an arts corridor downtown, and solar panels everywhere, and we’re in favor of the Paris Climate Accord and maybe soon we’ll also be a sanctuary city.
But one thing we’re not going to be is a destination for new companies — as in companies that make things or provide necessary services and ones that employ people nine-to-five with medical benefits.
We don’t even have one billboard or sign on either I-91 or on the eastern side of the state that tells people we even exist. We’ve got a City Council that howls at the moon of political correctness and a chamber of commerce that hosts little cheese and wine parties. Big deal. Much of our once-taxable real estate is now under the control of nonprofits, among them the hospital, Keene State College and, now, the huge behemoth of an old-folks home on the mayor’s former property.
The mayor-elect and the councilors-elect, all of them, should have held an emergency press conference the day after C&S made its announcement, and proposed a contingency plan to get some business here, and pronto. You know, it’s just as easy for Markem to lose a bunch of its customers, too, as well as all the companies in town that make surveillance equipment. The Grange could leave tomorrow. You can’t float on Cumby’s, coffee shops and a bunch of tattoo parlors and vape shops.
Like someone told me in a recent feature story I wrote: “Think big, get big. Think small, get small.”
Think big, Keene, ‘cuz you’re already small.