The local newspaper, especially my stuff, is a must-read, by John McGauley

I’ve read The Sentinel for years, and if you’re reading this column, chances are good you’ve done the same. There’s nothing like your hometown newspaper.
No, I’m not schilling for The Sentinel — although I wish more people would subscribe so they could read my column and shamelessly praise me — but I want to point out observations about it based on careful study.
It has good obituaries. These are of interest to me; it’s an age-appropriate thing. My first cut is to look for anyone I know, for obvious reasons. Then, I note the age of the deceased, and cause of death, if mentioned — especially if they’re younger. If they’re not from around here, I look for the local connection, perhaps a survivor or a local place the deceased may have worked.
I especially like obituaries that describe some special aspect of the person, an insight into their personality, as well as some accomplishment they’ve achieved. In fact, if I find a particularly poignant obituary in The Sentinel, I read it on my radio show.
This isn’t meant to be churlish, but frequently an obit begins by saying that the deceased died “in the comfort of their home with the love of family nearby.” How does anyone know that for sure, and is “comfort” the right word? Also, I’ve noticed that some families of deceased persons don’t hold services for them. What’s that all about? Shouldn’t everyone get a sendoff to the great beyond?
Next, for me, is crime news. As with obituaries, I’m looking for people I know and where the crime occurred, as well as what time of day it happened. Nothing good happens after midnight. Most crime is associated with drugs, and the same names pop up frequently. I start seeing the names when they’re about 18 years old, when the police can legally release names, and follow them until their early 30s, when they tend to age out of the life of crime (or perhaps disappear to the N.H. State Prison for a lengthy spell).
I like the mug shots, too, when the police provide them. Nobody looks good in mug shots. Perhaps what would be a good promotion is a special section of staged mug shots of 100 prominent Keene citizens, taken with a really big flashbulb when they first walk down to the kitchen in the morning. Hilarity ensues.
The stories of court proceedings have started to bore me, and I don’t pay much attention to them because the judgments are pretty much the same — almost everyone gets probation.
Then come the letters to the editor. I pass over the positive ones, where people are thanking others for some fundraising event or some such thing. Instead, I look for the incendiary letters from the far left and right. Or letters that make absolutely no sense. These letters tend to be from the same 20 people — you know who they are if you read the paper. And I say keep it up; the more the merrier. In fact, I think it would be a good publicity generator for The Sentinel to host a soiree with these same 20 zealots and confused prophets along the lines of its “Extraordinary Women” event. Maybe mug shots of these people would be appropriate, too, to be published along with their letters.
Real estate transfers are must reading on the weekend. Again, looking for names I know. “He got $300,000 for that dump; wonder if he told them about the leaks in the basement?” Also interesting are foreclosures. “I didn’t know they were having money troubles.”
Dear Abby is a definite go-to. The majority of letters are from women in weird and terrible situations with men. I often select an especially egregious one to read on the radio, but add my advice, not Abby’s. It usually consists of the woman buying a 2x4 at Home Depot.
Corrections and clarifications, those little notices at the bottom of the page, are always interesting. Often, I don’t think the errors are The Sentinel’s fault, so I don’t understand why they say they regret it.
ELF Magazine: To me, the most interesting standing feature is the antique dealer who identifies and describes mysterious objects readers have come across.
All the news about various City Council doings and committee meetings, I scan them, but often they’re pretty dry. But I understand why they have to be covered by reporters in case some real governing is committed. Sports? Well, ask somebody else; I’m not that into it.
I have also noted that certain people are in the paper a lot, for all sorts of things. They’re not criminals, but they do a lot of grandstanding; I just call them the usual suspects. The same applies to some nonprofit organizations. Enough already about all the back-patting you do.
Hey, whatever happened to a listing of divorces? That disappeared. Inquiring minds want to know.
Then there is the Monadnock Profile, which is published on Saturday. Of course, I consider that some of the best writing in the paper, mostly because I do about half of them.
Actually, I don’t know how citizens can expect to have informed conversations with others if they don’t get the newspaper.