The health of our nation, by the numbers, by John McGauley

With the start of a new presidential administration, now’s a good time to take measure at the general “health” of the United States.
As of mid-morning Tuesday, our national debt was $27,936,845,228,772. By the end of the week, it was $28 trillion.
If translated, dollars to miles, that’s 4½ light years away, just a little bit more than it would take you to reach our nearest star, Alpha Centauri.
We’re never going to get out of that hole. No way. No how.
OK, that’s not a good thing.
On the other hand, our GDP — the gross domestic product — the value of all the goods and services produced in one year — is $21.43 trillion, by far the largest in the world. Our nearest competitor, China, is way behind us. As long as we stay more productive than them, we’ll get by.
We have the largest prison population in the world, at 2,121,000. Why does the Land of the Free have so many prisoners?
There are 330,881,000 Americans, but we’re depopulating, with a birthrate of 1.72, the lowest it’s been in 35 years. If that rate continues for 50 years — an unlikely scenario, by the way — there’ll be no one left in the United States.
Electric cars are all the rage — or are they, really? Last year, they represented only 2 percent of all vehicles in the United States. Electric cars are much more popular in Europe and China than they are here. We like our piston engines. Incidentally, by far the best-selling vehicle in the United States for 2020 was the big, burly Ford F-Series pickup truck, with 787,422 sold. It gets about 16 miles a gallon of gasoline and weighs about 5,000 pounds.
Green energy seems to be on everyone’s tongue, but all sources of renewable energy represent only 11 percent of our power supply. Oil, natural gas, coal and nuclear power provide 89 percent of our energy. Legendary investor Warren Buffett last year placed $9.7 billion of his own money on natural gas firm Dominion Energy, betting that green energy is a long way off. Buffett’s rarely wrong. Oh, and by the way, the single largest source of renewable energy is not solar or wind or geothermal. It’s the oldest source — hydro power — which ran our mills and local electric generating turbines in New England for well over a century.
And, we are the largest oil-producing country in the world, by far, pumping out of our ground 19.4 million barrels a day. Saudi Arabia doesn’t even come close to that figure.
In the 2020 elections, a whopping 95 percent of all incumbents in the United States House of Representatives and U.S. Senate won re-election. A survey of Americans during the same year showed that a paltry 18 percent of voters approved of the job that Congress is doing. Go figure.
While on the topic of Congress, statistics for 2018 show that it takes an average of $15.7 million to win a Senate seat, an average of $2 million to grab a House position. During the two recent Georgia Senate runoff races, a combined $833 million was spent by and for the four candidates.
More than half of all members of Congress are millionaires, and more than 60 of them are worth more than $10 million. The average median net worth of an American household is $97,000. Hey, the 1-percenters run the government.
Two out of three of us are overweight, one out of three obese. We are a fat, fat nation. The weight capacity of newer hospital beds is 500 pounds.
There are 22.7 million government employees, compared to only 12 million Americans who work in manufacturing.
We have 18.4 million American millionaires and 45.6 million food stamp recipients. A total of 35.8 million Americans live below the federal poverty line and 55.5 million of us are retired. About 17.7 million of us live in mobile homes.
About 2.2 percent of our adult population is categorized as autistic, according to the CDC.
There are 919,559 hospital beds in the United States, according to the 2020 statistics from the American Hospital Association, and 36.2 million Americans were admitted to the hospital last year.
By the way, the American death rate in 2020 was 15 percent higher than the year before, because of COVID. According to a recent study by Johns Hopkins University, more than 250,000 Americans die every year because of medical mistakes, making it the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer.
Chicago is the most violent city in the nation, with 524 murders last year, about 200 more than in 2019.
According to military.com, the United States has by far the strongest armed forces in the world, double our nearest competitor, China. We spent $790 billion on it in 2020, and every year, Congress overwhelmingly approves the proposed Department of Defense budget, the current one passing the United States House of Representatives by 377-48 and the U.S. Senate 86-8. Few politicians ever challenge the Pentagon.
There are 70,450 Americans who are known as “ultra high-net-worth” individuals who have at least $30 million in investable assets, after deducting residential and “passion” investments such as art, planes, yachts and real estate.
There are 6.5 million Americans who box, about 10 million who enjoy quilting, 165,000 garage sales held every week and, according to Psychology Today, more than 90 percent of Americans say infidelity is immoral, yet an estimated 30 to 40 percent of Americans cheat on their partners.
So, how is our national health? Well, if the United States were a patient waiting in an examination room, legs dangling from the exam table — and I were the doctor — I’d open the door, take a look, close it again and go to the next patient.